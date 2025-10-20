Torn Space Theater to Celebrate Ribbon Cutton Ceremony for Capital Renovations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Torn Space Theater will host a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 23 at 5:30 PM, unveiling the latest phase of its transformative capital renovations. The event will take place at the theater's performance facility, located at 612 Fillmore Avenue, in Buffalo's historic Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

The ceremony will feature remarks from:

Michelle Watorek, Torn Space Board President

Sean Ryan, New York State Senator

Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive

Don Elick, M&T Bank Foundation

Christopher Romano, Architect, StudioNORTH Architecture

Congressman Timothy Kennedy

Dan Shanahan, Torn Space Artistic Director

Phase III renovations include:

Expanded technical and green room facilities

New hardscaping and signage

A striking new entryway connecting the performance hall to the adjacent studio space

“This transformation has been years in the making,” affirmed Dan Shanahan. “With each phase of renovation, we've deepened our commitment to creating a space that reflects the ambition of our work and the vibrancy of our community. Torn Space is more than a theater — it's a fully realized campus for contemporary performance, civic engagement, and architectural innovation.”

“Serving as both an economic driver and community connector, Torn Space Theater is driving neighborhood vitality and sparking interest on Buffalo's East Side,” said Eric Phamdo, Senior Program Officer at the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. “Torn Space is creating an inspiring place where residents in the neighborhood and across the region come to gather, celebrate, and experience world-renowned performances. We're proud to support the innovation happening here and look forward to seeing this vision continue to take shape as Torn Space celebrates this milestone and advances into future phases of development.”

The newly expanded space is a vibrant cultural hub that blends heritage and innovation in partnership with the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, one of Buffalo's oldest cultural institutions.

These enhancements build on earlier phases, creating a unified campus that supports community engagement and complements ongoing neighborhood revitalization efforts. The next phase will create an outdoor performance area reimagined to increase capacity and connect the site to Wilson Street and Paderewski Drive, thereby further integrating Torn Space into the fabric of the East Side.

Torn Space stands at the intersection of creativity and community. Its vision: to discover, elevate, and celebrate the art in everyday life.