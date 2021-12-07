Tickets to OKLAHOMA! & More at Shea's Performing Arts Center On Sale Tomorrow

Shea's Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino announced today that single tickets to the M&T Bank Broadway Series Oklahoma, My Fair Lady, Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations will go on sale Wednesday, December 8 at 10:00 AM.

Tickets for these productions along with Riverdance and Anastasia are available for purchase at the Shea's Buffalo Theatre Box Office and online at www.sheas.org. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Mary Oshei at 716-604-4769.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Shea's Buffalo Theatre and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Shea's Buffalo Theatre is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Learn more about Shea's updated ticketing and health and safety policy on their website.

February 15 - 20, 2022

"How is it that the coolest new show on Broadway is a 1943 musical?" says The New York Times. This is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, dark and jolting, "this production shocked me and moved me. This is the Oklahoma! that was there all along." raves New York Magazine. Direct from an acclaimed run on Broadway, Oklahoma! "lets us experience Rodgers and Hammerstein's greatness anew." (The New Yorker)

March 1 - 6, 2022

From Lincoln Center Theater and director Bartlett Sher comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," and "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird (Launching in Buffalo!)

March 27 - April 2, 2022

All rise for Academy AwardÂ® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick To Kill a Mockingbird is "the most successful American play in Broadway history. (60 Minutes). New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

April 8 - 10, 2022

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance-beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

April 19 - 24, 2022

The romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastaisa is at home in Buffalo at last! This dazzling show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past.

May 10 - 15, 2022

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," Ain't Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.