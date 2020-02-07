The Kavinoky Theatre Will Continue its 40th Anniversary Season with INDECENT

The Kavinoky Theatre, a professional theatre on the campus of D'Youville , continues its 40th Anniversary season with Indecent by Paula Vogel.

Indecent by Pulitzer-winning playwright Paula Vogel tells the story of Sholem Asch's controversial play, The God of Vengeance, and the passionate artists who risked everything to bring it to the stage. A small theatre company tells the story of the play from its inception in Poland in 1907. The story-about the daughter of a brothel owner who falls in love with one of her father's prostitutes-was polarizing even at its first readings, with many of Asch's fellows advising him to burn it. Nevertheless, it achieved great success on the stages of Europe and in the Yiddish theatre scene of downtown New York City. But when an English-translation was attempted on Broadway, the play-featuring the first kiss between women on a Broadway stage-proved too scandalous for the general public, and the entire cast was arrested and charged with obscenity. Vogel's Indecent resurrects Sholem Asch's great play, and celebrates the love, magic, and hope of the theatre even in the face of the greatest adversities.

Director Kristen Tripp Kelley has assembled a cast of some of Buffalo's finest actors and musicians for this collaboration with The Jewish Repertory Theatre which includes Jordan Levin, Arin Lee Dandes, Adam Yellen, Aleks Malejs, Matt Witten, Debbie Pappas Sham, Peter Palmisano, Saul Elkin, Joseph Donohue, Maggie Zindle, Megan Callahan, and Benjamin Levitt. This play with music is choreographed by Lynne Kurdziel Formato and Musical Direction is by Joseph Donohue.

Performances for this four week engagement (March 6th-29th) will take place on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The gala opening night performance will be held on Friday, March 6th at 7:30 p.m. and includes a catered wine reception with the cast following the performance. Tickets are $45.00, with discounts available to seniors, students, military, and groups. For tickets, call (716) 829-7668 or visit kavinokytheatre.com.





