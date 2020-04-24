The Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo Presents ISRAPALOOZA

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo invites the community to join IsraPalooza - a special corona-days Zoom celebration of Yom Ha'Atzmaut! Brought to you by our friends at Israel Story, the world's #1 Jewish podcast, and sponsored by Tablet Magazine, the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan and The iCenter, "IsraPalooza" is a day full of intimate conversations, interviews, family-friendly workshops, cooking classes and concerts featuring some of the most interesting Israelis around!

On Wednesday, April, 29, 2020 - Israel's 72nd Independence Day - you'll get the chance to sample a refreshing smorgasbord of Israeli tastes: We'll have a session with world-famous violinist Itzhak Perlman and a live concert with David Broza.

There will be talks with "starchitect" Moshe Safdie, cookbook author and food anthropologist Joan Nathan, the inventor of the modern day firewall Gil Shwed, and trailblazing Arab-Israeli news anchor Lucy Aharish. There will also be interactive events, like a family-friendly self-portrait workshop with renowned artist Hanoch Piven, and a shakshuka cooking class with celebrity chef Nir Mesika.

And we have good news-we've bought you a ticket! A limited number of tickets - 200 - are available online at IsraPalooza.org using promo code jccgb72. Events start at 10am EDT and will continue throughout the day.





