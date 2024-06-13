THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical To Have Upstate NY Premiere This December At OFC Creations Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Prince of Egypt The Musical makes its Upstate New York debut at the OFC Creations Theatre Center from December 5-29, 2024.

Based on the 1998 DreamWorks Animation film, this will be one of the first professional productions of The Prince of Egypt performed since the 2020 production on the West End.

The Prince of Egypt is a brand new musical with music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Disney's Mulan and Pocahontas), and ten new songs written by Schwartz, together with five of his songs from the adored DreamWorks Animation film. Acclaimed as "one of the greatest animated films of all time" (Evening Standard) and "a brilliant film" (The Guardian), it remains one of the most beloved animated feature films of all time.

OFC Creations has announced Broadway choreographer, Jenny Laroche, will be choreographing the production.

Jenny Laroche is a B.F.A Cum Laude graduate of SUNY Buffalo, and is a Broadway, television and film actress, director and choreographer. Broadway: SMASH (Associate Choreographer), New York, New York (Associate Director/Choreographer) Summer (Original Broadway Cast) Regional: Summer (Director) Summer 1st National Tour (Associate Choreographer) Mariah Carey Christmas (Associate Director/ Choreographer), Rockettes. TV: Smash (recurring), Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Annie Live!. Film: Tick, Tick...Boom! , Annie 2014, The Merry Widow HD Live, A Very Murray Christmas, New Years Eve.

Journey to Ancient Egypt, where a mother's love leads one woman to send her child into the Nile River's unknown, and another woman to hide the truth about where he came from. The saga of Moses and his brother Ramses, two young men raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other exiled, finally returning to his home and fighting to free his people from the bonds of slavery. From the plagues of Egypt to parting the red seas, this is a story that will change everything, forever. Featuring a soaring score by Schwartz, including 'All I Ever Wanted,' 'Through Heaven's Eyes,' 'Footprints on the Sand,' 'Deliver Us,' and, the Academy Award winning song, 'When You Believe.'

​SEASON INFORMATION: OFC Creations Theatre is thrilled to announce the 2024-2025 Broadway in Brighton Series, back for a second year, after sold-out shows in nearly all performances last season. OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series is comprised of six professional musical productions under the direction of OFC's Executive Director Eric Vaughn Johnson, featuring performers from New York City, Los Angeles and across the country, alongside professional performers from our region.

This season's focus is bringing beloved shows and stories of heroes of generations to the stage, that are not typically performed in Rochester. The series will include: The Boy from Oz, a regional premiere; West Side Story, a timeless musical; The Prince of Egypt, an upstate NY and Rochester premiere- of which OFC is one of the first performing arts centers in the country to be granted permission to present this show; the classic musical Anything Goes; and Gypsy a golden age musical. Closing out the 2024-2025 season will be the hugely popular Jersey Boys, produced locally for the first time, starring Adam Marino, who has performed professionally across the nation.

OFC Creations has been a fixture of the Rochester, NY performing arts scene since 2005. After opening the 260-seat OFC Creations Theatre Center in 2020, OFC has continued to expand with the largest educational theater program for young actors in New York State, opening an immersive theatrical restaurant and cabaret performance venue in 2022. The 2024-2025 season marks the second year of the Broadway in Brighton Series, a professional regional theater season guaranteeing theatrical excellence for audiences.

Comments

