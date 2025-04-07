Shea’s Performing Arts Center Sets THE LORAZ as the Next Free Family Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shea’s Performing Arts Center has invited the community to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Sunday, April 27 at 1:00PM (doors open at noon) to see The Lorax. The movie-watching event is one of four events scheduled as part of Shea’s 2025 Free Family Film Series.

Families are encouraged to come early. In celebration of Earth Day and in coordination with the movie’s theme, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will be providing pre-film activities. Shea’s will also be distributing free books collected during The Lion King Pride Reads book drive and have creative coloring and family photo stations available.

Based on the Dr. Seuss book, The Lorax is an animated musical comedy produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment. In the film, “twelve-year-old Ted will do anything to find a real live Truffula Tree in order to impress the girl of his dreams. As he embarks on his journey, Ted discovers the incredible story of the Lorax, a grumpy but charming creature who speaks for the trees.”

The Lorax is rated PG and has a runtime of 86 minutes. The film features the voices of some of the entertainment businesses' biggest names including Danny DeVito (The Lorax), Taylor Swift (Audrey), Zac Efron (Ted) and Betty White (Grammy Norma).

Tickets are free to the public; however, seating is limited. For free tickets to The Lorax visit here. The next Shea’s Free Family Film will be Up on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 1:00PM (Doors open at noon). Tickets are available online approximately three weeks prior to each film.

Shea’s Free Family Film Series is made possible, in part, thanks to generous support for community arts engagement and education from Erie County and WUFO Radio.

