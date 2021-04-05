Second Generation Theatre Announces Digital Concert Event

As Second Generation Theatre nears the end of the 2020-2021 "season," they have assembled a diverse and fantastic group of performers to participate in MISCAST:ONLINE 2021. The 15 performers are all SGT alum or artists cast in upcoming SGT shows and are getting the chance to sing things that they normally wouldn't.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this event is being live streamed directly to your living room. "We know we can't replicate a live theatrical experience," says SGT's Artistic Director Kelly Copps. "The digital aspect of this event enables our performers to really think outside the box and get creative with songs and filming."

The concert isn't the only thing going online. From May 14-16, the event website features a raffle and silent auction. Text bidding makes it easy to stay on top of your favorite items without ever leaving your seat. The SGT team recommends ordering dinner from your favorite local restaurant for the event. Don't order your cocktails yet though; there will be a signature cocktail for the event created by one of Buffalo's favorite performers. For that and other updates, check out the company's Instagram page @2ndGenTheatre.

"After such a difficult year for so many, we are grateful to spend an evening celebrating the arts in a memorable and unexpected way, all while supporting our return to in-person productions," adds Executive Director Kristin Bentley. "It's fantastic to see what these artists come up with when given the opportunity to choose their own material and run with it," adds Copps.

The evening features performances by: Michele Marie Roberts, Charmagne Chi, Dudney Joseph Jr., Arin Lee Dandes, Raphael A. Santos, Joe Isgar, Dominique Kempf, Brittany Bassett, Ricky Needham, Kelly Copps, Alexandria Watts, Kristin Bentley, Jonathan Young, Cecilia Snow & Marc Sacco.

TICKETS $10/Household @ www.SGTmiscast2021.givesmart.com