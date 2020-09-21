Salem For Social Justice Hosts Free Events This Fall

See HARRIET or walk the Abolitionist Underground Railroad Walk

Salem for Social Justice is a group of community members dedicated to celebrating diversity, educating the public, encouraging equality, kindness and empathy and starting open-minded dialogues. The group consists of 5 subgroups that each focus on working with a different part of our society including the school and local law enforcement. The political advocacy subgroup has been present at the Route 22 Farmer's Market hosting a voter information table. You can find more information about Salem for Social justice on their Facebook page.

Salem for Social Justice will be showing Harriet at the Courthouse lawn on October 2nd, with a rain date of October 4th. This event is free. Space is limited to 50 tickets which will be available at 6:15pm; the film will begin at 6:45pm. You are advised to dress warmly, bring lawn chairs or blankets. Participants are expected to follow mask and social distancing guidelines until they have located their spot on the grass. The film Harriet focuses on the life story of Harriet Tubman and her work with the Underground Railroad. Harriet has a runtime of 125 minutes and has a rating of PG-13 due to "thematic content throughout, violent material and language including racial epithets."

Sunday, October 11th Salem for Social Justice will be holding an Abolitionist Underground Railroad Walk from 1-3PM led by local historian Clifford Oliver also for free. The walk will begin at the Greenwich Public Library and continue for 4 miles of leisurely walking during which participants will view the exteriors of the homes of 12 families who started the Underground Railroad in Greenwich.



Questions? Contact Salem for Social Justice on Facebook.

