SHUCKED Opening at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre This Week

Shucked, the Tony Award, winning musical comedy, is set to open at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Tuesday, March 25 for eight performances. It will close at the Buffalo Theatre on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning musical theater on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

The cast includes Miki Abraham (Shucked on Broadway) as Lulu, Tyler Joseph Ellis (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) as Storyteller 2, Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather) as Storyteller 1, Mike Nappi (Darling Grenadine) as Peanut, Jake Odmark (Kinky Boots) as Beau, Quinn VanAntwerp (Shucked on Broadway) as Gordy and Danielle Wade (“Cady” in the Mean Girls National Tour) as Maizy.

This is a return to Buffalo for Mike Nappi and Danielle Wade. Nappi played 34 different characters as well as multiple instruments, alongside TV icon Marc Summers, in the 2023 production of The Life & Slimes of Marc Summers written by Alex Brightman with music by Drew Gasparini) at Alleyway Theatre. Wade starred as Cady in the national Broadway tour of Mean Girls, which came to the Shea’s Buffalo Theatre stage in 2019.

The cast also includes Zakiya Baptiste, Mackenzie Bell, Carly Caviglia, Cecily Dionne Davis, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sean Casey Flanagan, Jackson Goad, Erick Pinnick, Nick Raynor, Celeste Rose, Kyle Sherman and Chani Wereley.

Tickets to Shucked are available at the Shea’s Box Office at 650 Main Street and online here. $25 Rush tickets are available for the performances on Tuesday, March 25, at 7:30PM and Wednesday, March 26, at 7:30PM. Rush tickets will be available 2 hours before the performance start time at the Shea’s Box Office. Patrons can purchase up to 2 rush tickets each.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

