Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Shea's 710 Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Murder, greed, blackmail, love affairs and a potential hanging are just some of the many dark subjects that form the fabric of the fabulous production of DIAL M FOR MURDER now playing at Shea's 710 Theatre. Who doesn't love a good old fashioned murder mystery? Alfred Hitchcock turned this nail biter into a classic film with Grace Kelly and Ray Miland in 1954. But everything old is new again, as playwright Jeffrey Hatcher has updated and adapted the original play by Frederick Knott into something equally intriguing and possibly even more salacious for current audience sensibilities.

Set in 1952 London, the glamorous wealthy Margo keeps a dirty secret from her husband Tony. Her scandalous affair with another woman (Maxine) had to be ended in order for her to marry a man and inherit a family fortune. It appears her husband may have hints that the other woman is none other than one of his own clients who left London a year prior but has returned for business reasons. The original Knott play most certainly did not deal with a lesbian relationship, but rather a more "traditional affair" with a man. Tony is onto the secret affair and commences with a dark plan to have his wife murdered by an old school chum, Lesgate, thus inheriting his wife's fortune.

The twists and turns that make the story so convolutedly wonderful is that the audience knows the entire scheme quite early on-- but the murder attempt goes awry and Lesgate is actually murdered by Margo. And that is just Act I.

Never even bordering on excess, LoConti Alcocer's complicated fight scene and murder attempt was handled with swift attention and convincing focus. Kate LoConti Alcocer embodies Margo with fear and desperation . Living a double life as a lesbian married to a man, constantly covering up her trail, Margo becomes overwrought. LoConti Alcocer does fine work with playful shades of coy love for her husband and lover. Margo is in constant turmoil, as a series of anonymous letters threaten to expose her affair if a hefty sum is not paid. The rest must be seen in person to follow this rollercoaster of intrigue.

Steve Copps is suave and slimy as the husband, Tony Wendice. It's fun to see him connive and plan, often spewing impromptu and impossible reasons for his actions, or those of his wife. He dashes about the stage, appearing self assured at times and on the verge of breakdown at others. Copps is the kind of bad guy you love to hate.

Kristen Tripp Kelley is the American lover, Maxine Hadley. In contrast to the British accents that surround her, her American no-nonsense behaviors serve as a stark contrast to the others. Kelley turns in a subtly shaded performance as a murder mystery author whose own writings help her to sift through the facts and clues outlined as the story unfolds.

Adam Yellen is the hitman Lesgate, who has lived many lives and aliases, making him the perfect man to kill Margo. But his character is a bit perplexing, as he gives many more details to Margo than you would expect before the murder attempt. Wouldn't most killers just come in and get the job done? Nevertheless, those details are pertinent and Yellen handles his confrontation well.

Perhaps the juiciest of roles in any murder mystery lies in the ubiquitous Inspector. Todd Benzin is pure perfection as Inspector Hubbard. Benzin oozes brash intellect, commanding the details of the case and never flinching in his authority. His swiftness at deduction and rapid fire delivery of the murder plan was brilliant.

Director Robyn Lee paces the production with a slow burn. In typical fashion, the first Act is full of exposition and initially is not very fast paced. But the tension builds and by Act II, we are in the thick of it. Frenzied discoveries are made, some predictable, some gasp worthy. The authors place doubt regarding the motive and action that cause genuine wonder. Margo has cause to believe that the attempt at her murder may have been instigated by her husband, or possibly her own lover, or merely by a random intruder.

The lovely set design by Dyan Burlingame oozes mid century modern, with sunken living room, faux fireplace and blonde furniture. If only the Lighting Design by Nicholas Quinn were more subtle. The set often appeared to be lit by bright white fluorescent fixtures, despite a set full of table lamps. The mood could definitely have been more intimate. Costume Design by Kari Drozd was period appropriate, especially in the ladies dresses with full skirts and fur stoles. The gentlemen were all smartly dressed.

This Road Less Traveled Production lives up to the high quality that the company has been known for. The Shea's 710 Theatre has been reborn from the shuttered days of the former Studio Arena Theatre . DIAL M FOR MURDER is a crowd pleaser title, and this production shines on a stage that was known for quality professional theatre. With the partnership of Musicalfare Theatre next season and the dramatic front of house renovations being undertaken, a new era begins. Truly a phoenix story for Shea's 710 Theatre.

DIAL M FOR MURDER plays at Shea's Buffalo Theatre through April 13, 2025. Contact sheas.org for more

Reader Reviews