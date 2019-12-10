RLTP Welcomes The New Year With American Theatre Master Sean Cullen

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) has announced its 2020 American Theatre Master, stage and screen actor (and Buffalo native), Sean Cullen, who will star in the company's 2019/20 season production of The Antipodes by Annie Baker. Cullen will join RLTP Ensemble members Kristen Tripp Kelley, Greg Howze, Dave Hayes, John Hurley and Dave Marciniak alongside Cassie Cameron, Ricky Needham and Adam Yellen under the direction of Artistic Director Scott Behrend. The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Lynne Koscielniak (set design), John Rickus (light design), Maura Price (costume design), and Katie Menke (sound design) alongside Emily Powrie (props master).

Synopsis: Once upon a time, a group of writers gathered around a conference table in pursuit of the perfect untold tale: a story so epic, so truthful that it could change the world. From personal anecdotes to universal lore, from the mundane to the bizarre, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker takes us down the rabbit hole of our own mythologizing in a fevered brainstorming session that ultimately questions not only what stories are left to tell, but why tell stories at all? The Antipodes is a darkly humorous and incisive look at the absurdity of the human condition and our relentless need to order our disordered world.

Upcoming Events:Off Book with Peter Palmisano - An RLTP Podcast Featuring Sean Cullen - Recorded Live! Join RLTP Sunday January 12 at 1pm as Peter sits down and chats with American Theatre Master Sean Cullen about is his career and Buffalo roots! The event is FREE to attend! Doors will open at 12:30pm. Please RSVP at reservations@roadlesstraveledproductions.org

Off-Book Play Discussion Series: Sunday, January 26 following the 2:00PM matinee performance.

The Antipodes opens Thursday January 16 and runs through Sunday February 9, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $39 general admission plus $5 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $25 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: January 23, 30 and February 6 ($5 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org , by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.

New Patron Amenities:· Complimentary Valet Parking! Show your Road Less Traveled Theater ticket, eticket, or ticket confirmation to the Hilton Garden Inn parking attendant (across the street) and enjoy Complimentary Valet Parking. (RLTP is the only theater in town to offer complimentary valet!)· Dine at Hilton Garden Inn Grille prior to a performance and receive 20% off your dinner bill (excluding alcohol, must show theater ticket)!





Located at 456 Main Street, the new Road Less Traveled Theater is located near Lafayette Square and offers plenty of amenities including an enhanced theater experience with a lobby bar, intimate stadium theater seating, and bathrooms all located on the first floor. The new venue is located within area neighborhood restaurants such as­ Misuta Chow's, Casa di Pizza, Tappo, Big Ditch and more! Plenty of area ramp parking and street include Mohawk, Lafayette, and Court streets. The Lafayette streetcar stop is also located directly in front of the Road Less Traveled Theater entrance.