Polite Ink. to Present 4th Annual OH WATTA NIGHT! Comedy Show To Benefit The Center For Youth

Polite Ink. Sketch & Improv has partnered with The Center for Youth to present Oh Watta Night! This fourth annual, special benefit performance is a one-night-only event onstage at OFC Creations Theatre Center on Saturday, November 6. A pre-show reception and raffle kicks off the evening at 6:00 p.m. followed by the show at 7:00 p.m. Red Tie Variety will be the opening act and the show is rated PG.

Oh Watta Night! is a combination of spontaneous, short-form improvisation and original, hilarious sketches. The members of PI mix in singing and dancing to round out the variety to present a high-energy show filled with dynamic characters and audience participation. Every year the proceeds from the show are donated to a local nonprofit organization.

"This is the first time our annual Oh Watta Night! show is benefitting The Center for Youth," said Karen Craft, Polite Ink Director. "We will be donating all ticket proceeds to support The Center and its efforts to provide crisis services to young people in Rochester."

This year, the Center celebrates 50 years of unwavering commitment to youth. Executive Director Elaine Spaull said that at The Center, they envision a world where all youth grow and thrive in an equitable and beloved community. "It's called creating a beloved community," she said.

The Center was started by kids for kids, and offers services rooted in a culture of belonging, growth, and understanding to ensure youth voices will always be heard and respected. It's mission is to partner with youth to create opportunities, remove barriers and promote social justice.

The Center delivers a runaway and homeless youth continuum of care, including emergency shelters, transitional housing and independent living, a maternity group home, two crisis nurseries, street outreach, counseling, workforce development, school-based services, and more.

Polite Ink. regularly performs at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center (MuCCC) in Rochester where it serves as the in-house comedy troupe. The ensemble includes Karen Craft (Fairport), Bolan Graham (Rochester), Corrie Spike Carter (Fairport), Don Beechner (Scottsville), Michael Anthony (Rochester) and Reuben Tapp (Rochester).

Tickets for Oh Watta Night! can be purchased in advance for $20 at www.politeink.com or on the OFC Creations website at https://www.ofccreations.com/tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $25 on show night at OFC Creations Theatre Center located at 3450 Winton Place, Rochester.

For more information on the services provided by The Center, visit centerforyouth.net.

For more information about Polite Ink., visit politeink.com.

YOU. WILL. LAUGH.