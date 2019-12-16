Photo Flash: The The Kavinoky Theatre Presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

The Kavinoky Theatre, a professional theatre on the campus of D'Youville, continues its 40th season with the musical The Bridges of Madison County. Book by Marsha Norman with music by Jason Robert Brown.

This regional premiere of the musical, based on the beloved novel and movie, is the story of a beautiful Italian Immigrant who marries an American soldier and moves to an Iowa farm. In a rare 4 days alone, Francesca meets a handsome photographer from National Geographic seeking directions....and maybe an answer to the question "What if..."

This controversial love story has spawned fans around the globe, asking the question "How do we choose one love above another?"

Director Loraine O'Donnell has assembled some of Western New York's best musical theatre actors including Michele Marie Benzin, Steve Copps, Christopher Guilmet, Ian Hayes, Arin Dandes, Robert Cooke, Ben Moran, Karen Harty, Kelly Copps, Laryssa Petryshyn, Pamela Rose Mangus and Paul Maisano.

Music Direction is by Allan Paglia and Choreography by Kelly Copps.

Performances for this four week engagement (January 10th-February 2nd) will take place on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The gala opening night performance will be held on Friday, January 10th at 7:30 p.m. and includes a catered wine reception with the cast following the performance. Tickets are $45.00, with discounts available to seniors, students, military, and groups. For tickets, call (716) 829-7668 or visit kavinokyTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Brian Milbrand

