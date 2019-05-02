Photo Flash: First Look at REVIVAL: THE RESURRECTION OF SON HOUSE at Geva Theatre Center

Geva Theatre Center's 46th Season concludes with the world premiere of Revival: The Resurrection of Son House, written and directed by Keith Glover, with music by Son House, Billy Thompson and Keith Glover, musical direction by Billy Thompson and choreography by Norwood Pennewell, in the Elaine P. Wilson Stage from May 1 through June 2, 2019.

Revival brings blues legend Son House back to life on the Geva stage. From his beginnings in rural Mississippi, through personal crises and his relatively obscure life in Rochester, to the stunning rebirth of his career in 1964. A celebration of the musical legacy of the man who inspired generations of blues artists from B.B. King, Eric Clapton, and Bonnie Raitt, to Susan Tedeschi, Joe Bonamassa, and Jack White.





In August 2015, Geva produced a four-day festival, "Journey to the Son: A Celebration of Son House." This unique festival wove together music (both workshops and performances), theatre, film, audio recordings, storytelling and lectures to celebrate Rochester's adopted son, Eddie "Son" House. The festival attracted blues music lovers from all over the globe and featured the first reading of a new, Geva-commissioned play with music - Revival: The Resurrection of Son House written by Keith Glover, with music by Son House, Keith Glover and Billy Thompson. Now, Geva presents the world premiere production of this piece.

