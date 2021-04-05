North Park Theatre Plans to Reopen on April 23

The North Park Theatre is planning to reopen beginning April 23, WIVB reports. This comes after the state of New York lifts its curfew on businesses such as theatres, gyms and casinos, beginning today, April 5.

Program Director Ray Barker says this will be the theatre's soft opening to see how the public responds. If enough people make come to watch movies, they'll remain open to the public.

"We're excited because there's just some films that are better enjoyed at 9:30 p.m.," he said. "We have fans of horror, science fiction, and cult movies that usually works much better at 9:30 p.m."

The theater plans to be extra cautious and adhere strictly to all guidelines. They will limit capacity to 50 people, in a venue that could hold 600.

"We want to be very cautious and whatever the restrictions are we're probably going to be even more severe than what the government restrictions are because we want to keep people safe because we think if we behave responsibly, then we can finally get out of this pandemic and get back to life as close to normal as it's gonna get," Barker said.

