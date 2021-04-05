North Park Theatre Plans to Reopen on April 23

Program Director Ray Barker says this will be the theatre’s soft opening to see how the public responds.

Apr. 5, 2021  
North Park Theatre Plans to Reopen on April 23

The North Park Theatre is planning to reopen beginning April 23, WIVB reports. This comes after the state of New York lifts its curfew on businesses such as theatres, gyms and casinos, beginning today, April 5.

Program Director Ray Barker says this will be the theatre's soft opening to see how the public responds. If enough people make come to watch movies, they'll remain open to the public.

"We're excited because there's just some films that are better enjoyed at 9:30 p.m.," he said. "We have fans of horror, science fiction, and cult movies that usually works much better at 9:30 p.m."

The theater plans to be extra cautious and adhere strictly to all guidelines. They will limit capacity to 50 people, in a venue that could hold 600.

"We want to be very cautious and whatever the restrictions are we're probably going to be even more severe than what the government restrictions are because we want to keep people safe because we think if we behave responsibly, then we can finally get out of this pandemic and get back to life as close to normal as it's gonna get," Barker said.

Read more on WIVB.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower

Related Articles View More Buffalo Stories
Top Performing Arts Schools in Buffalo Photo

Top Performing Arts Schools in Buffalo

10th Annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival Will Be Held This September Photo

10th Annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival Will Be Held This September

Playhouse Stage Company Presents I LOVE YOU, YOURE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Photo

Playhouse Stage Company Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

BWW Review: IM STILL SINGING WITH LINDSEY BRETT CAROTHERS at STARRING BUFFALO Photo

BWW Review: I'M STILL SINGING WITH LINDSEY BRETT CAROTHERS at STARRING BUFFALO


More Hot Stories For You

  • Actors' Playhouse and Palm Beach Dramaworks Present Virtual Coproduction Of THE BELLE OF AMHERST
  • CURIOUS GEORGE AND THE GOLDEN MEATBALL Coming To SMDCAC
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Jonathan Freeman Gets Tropical Between Two Palms At The Studios Of Key West