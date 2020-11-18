MusicalFare and Explore & More Present SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

Looking for a safe, convenient and FUN way for your children or grandchildren to see Santa this holiday season? Well, get ready because Santa Claus is Coming to Town, with the help of MusicalFare Theatre and Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum. No standing in lines and no masks required because it's all online!

Celebrate the holiday season by joining us for 5 special video evenings with Santa as he reads festive tales like Cookies from Santa and 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. Then celebrate and sing along to favorite songs like "Frosty the Snowman" and "Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer." Top off the evening with a family fun holiday themed activity kit for the kiddos to get in the spirit of the season!

Each video is approximately 10 minutes in length and will also feature special guests and state-of-the-art lighting, sound and greenscreen technology.

Links to all 5 videos will be sent to you on December 15th via the email address you provide and will be available for you to enjoy through January 4th, so you can watch each video when it's convenient for you! (Links purchased on/after December 15th will be sent at time of order!)

There are two options for ticket levels:

Santa's Sleigh: $20 for 5 evenings of storytime and song with Santa (videos only)

Santa's S.A.C.K.: $35 for 5 evenings of storytime and song with Santa -PLUS- a Santa's Activity Creative Kit which includes everything you'll need to follow along with the fun holiday activities! (videos plus one S.A.C.K.)

To purchase either option:

Go to www.musicalfare.com or call the MusicalFare Box Office at 716-839-8540.

Santa's S.A.C.K.s MUST be picked up directly from Explore & More, located at 130 Main Street, Buffalo, 14202, beginning on December 15th during business hours. (Orders placed on/after December 15th may be picked up immediately.)

