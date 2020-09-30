MusicalFare Announces October Jazz Live Stream

MusicalFare is presenting a Live Stream performance by THE HOT CLUB OF BUFFALO.

Since April, MusicalFare Theatre has presented Live Streaming Cabarets. Collectively, those cabarets have had thousands of people watching from home - not just from from WNY, but from all over the country and the world!

MusicalFare is presenting a Live Stream performance by THE HOT CLUB OF BUFFALO from the Premier Cabaret on Friday, October 16th at 7:30pm, in association with JazzBuffalo.

The Hot Club of Buffalo is the region's premier Gypsy Jazz Band. The band pays homage to the music of Gypsy Jazz greats Guitarist Django Reinhardt and Violinist Stephane Grappelli with influences from artists like Bach, Jimi Hendrix, and Steely Dan and rhythms from styles like Bossa Nova, Choro, and Rhumba.

The Hot Club of Buffalo plays a brand of jazz known as Gypsy Swing. It's also called Gypsy Jazz. The style was created in the 1930s by the legendary 2-fingered guitarist, Django Reinhardt. Gypsy Jazz blends American big band swing with exotic European Gypsy sounds.

The music is performed entirely on acoustic instruments. The rhythm guitar takes the place of a drum set. The guitars, strings, and even the picks are specially chosen to get that unique gypsy sound!

Sign in early (7:15pm) to see JazzBuffalo's Tony Zambito interview with the Hot Club of Buffalo! It's a great way to get to know the artist you're about to see perform!

Patrons should go to the MusicalFare website to purchase their Digital Pass to the performance for ONLY $10 PER HOUSEHOLD (+$3 handling fee)!

(Link: https://www.musicalfare.com )

A link to the event will then be sent to their email at approximately 6pm on the day of the performance - patrons can watch the show from the comfort and safety of their home on their computer or device at 7:30pm -OR- as a recording anytime up through Friday, October 30th in case you're unavailable on Live Stream night!

While we all look forward to the time when we are able to gather together again, here is an opportunity, created by MusicalFare,for our entire community to come together and enjoy a live performance in a responsible and safe manner.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads).

