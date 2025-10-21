MR. WOLF Will Be Performed By Road Less Traveled Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will continue its season with Mr. Wolf, a mystery by its 2022 American Theatre Master Rajiv Joseph. Mr. Wolf will open Friday November 14 starring RLTP Ensemble Member David Hayes alongside Peter Horn, Kristin Bentley, Camilla Maxwell and Lauren Farrow under the direction of RLTP Ensemble Member Peter Palmisano.

The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members John Rickus (light design), Katie Menke (sound design), and Sarah Foote (stage management), alongside Collin Ranney (set design), J.C. Hartloff (properties design), and Kari Drozd (costume design).

A psychological mystery, Mr. Wolf is the story about parents reunited with their 17 year-old-daughter, Theresa, who was abducted 14 years ago. The play explores the complex dynamics of a family grappling with the return of a child they barely recognize, forcing them to confront questions about home, parenthood, and the nature of human existence. We go on a journey with Theresa as she explores both the meaning of the universe and the purpose of her abduction…



Mr. Wolf opens Friday, November 14 and runs through Sunday December 14, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $55/60 plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $30 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: November 20, December 4,11 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). No performance on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 27.