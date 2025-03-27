Lindsey Brett Carothers, Darryl Semira And More Join STARRING BUFFALO SINGS RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Casting is set and tickets are now on sale for Starring Buffalo Sings Rodgers & Hammerstein, a unique cabaret event being held at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Buffalo. The performances will take place at 7:30pm on Friday, May 16, and at 2:00pm & 7:30pm on Saturday, May 17.

The cast features visiting Broadway artist Lindsey Brett Carothers (Bring it On, Wicked), Broadway and Buffalo actor Darryl Semira (Mamma Mia!, Spamalot), recording artist Jay Dref (Sarah Brightman's A Christmas Symphony), Broadway tour's Beau Bradshaw (The Spongebob Musical), renowned Buffalo artist and educator Karen E. Saxon, and rising regional star Gabriella Galante. Drew Fornarola directs with musical direction by Alison d'Amato. Emily Glick and Michael Russo produce for Starring Buffalo.

The cast will perform a program of Rodgers & Hammerstein classics in the beautiful new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center (705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville, NY). Songs from Oklahoma, Carousel, The Sound of Music, Cinderella and more will be heard.

Comments