Keybank Rochester Fringe Hosts Holiday Show

KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival announces its first-ever, off-season offering with a special, virtual holiday show created by Fringe comedy favorites Kerry Young and Abby DeVuyst: Bushwhacked British Bake Off: Holiday Edition.

Famous for their annual sell-outs including Dashboard Dramas, Drive-In Dramas, Hot Tub: The Musical, and seemingly endless varieties of improvised Bushwhacked shows (including 2019's Bushwhacked British Bake Off), the barmy ladies are back to help spread some much-needed holiday cheer. Over the course of one hour - using a Zoom format and their own kitchens - audience members will tackle tricky trials and tasty tribulations in their quest to be crowned as the Bushwhacked British Holiday Bake Off Champion. On Your Marks, get set, bake!

The two live-streamed, interactive performances will take place on Saturday, December 26 at 2 PM and Wednesday, December 30 at 7 PM. Only 20 tickets per performance are available at https://rochesterfringe.vbotickets.com/event/Bushwhacked_British_Bake_Off_Holiday_Edition/49109 starting today at 3 PM. Each $40 ticket per household comes with a surprise package of ingredients and instructions that will arrive by priority mail in advance of the performance.

"We've been wanting to bring a little Fringe fun into other times of year for a while now," says Festival Producer Erica Fee, "and we're thrilled to present this holiday show, especially during a time when so many other festive activities are restricted."

The 12-day, 2020 Virtual Fringe included approximately 170 online productions - both live-streamed and on-demand - more than 70 of which were free of charge. They covered all the festival's usual wide range of genres: Comedy, Dance, Kids Fringe, Multidisciplinary, Music, Spoken Word, Theatre, and Visual Arts & Film. 2019's KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival featured more than 650 performances and events - over 200 of them free - and broke all previous attendance records with more than 100,000 visitors. From its five-day debut in 2012, the has become one of the fastest-growing and most-attended fringe festivals in the U.S. It is also the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State. As a bifurcated festival, it allows for a combination of headline entertainment curated by the non-profit Rochester Fringe Festival as well as an open-access portion.