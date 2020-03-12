Jazz Forum Announces Show Postponements

Jazz Forum has announced show postonements due to the coronavirus outbreak:

"Dear Jazz Forum Community,



First off, thank you all for making the Jazz Forum your home. In just three months, we will celebrate our third anniversary and the club's success is because of you! For now, we need to address the spread of the Coronavirus and make the best decisions for you, our staff and the musicians.



We have decided to close the club from tomorrow, Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 22 and postpone the scheduled shows to later dates in 2020 listed below. Meanwhile, we will follow the CDC, NYS and Westchester County guidelines to make sure the club is ready to reopen as soon as possible.



We have postponed the next two weekends of shows to the following dates:



Alexis Cole Trio

Friday, October 2nd and Saturday, October 3rd



Willie Martinez Latin Jazz Quartet

Sunday, August 30th



Roni Ben-Hur Quintet

Friday, September 11th and Saturday, September 12th



Eduardo Belo Group

Sunday, August 2nd



We have reached out to those who have purchased tickets for shows this or next weekend. We will honor that ticket when the event is rescheduled, or you may request a refund by contacting info@jazzforumarts.org. We also ask you to consider converting the ticket to a tax-deductible donation, which would be greatly appreciated at this time.



In these stressful times, please remember that music is the international language of peace and healing so listen to what you love. While we can't offer you live music right now, we will post great videos to lift your spirits.



We will keep you posted.



All the best,

Ellen Prior & Mark Morganelli"





