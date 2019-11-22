Disney's THE LION KING is Coming to Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Auditorium Theatre

Casting for Disney's The Lion King has been announced for the long-awaited return engagement in Rochester. The Lion King will leap onto RBTL's Auditorium Theatre stage on Thursday, December 19 for a three-week engagement through Sunday, January 5.

The production features Spencer Plachy as "Scar," Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Buyi Zama as "Rafiki," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," Jürgen Hooper as "Zazu," Ben Lipitz as "Pumbaa," Brandon A. McCall as "Simba," Kayla Cyphers as "Nala," Keith Bennett as "Banzai," Martina Sykes as "Shenzi" and Robbie Swift as "Ed."

The role of "Young Simba" is alternated between Richard Phillips, Jr. and Walter Russell III. The role of "Young Nala" is alternated between Brilyn Johnston, and Celina Smith.

Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, Leanne Antonio, Andrew Arrington, William John Austin, Eric Bean, Jr, TyNia Brandon, Sasha Caicedo, Chante Carmel, Thembelihle Cele, Adrianne Chu, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Erynn Marie Dickerson, Paige Fraser, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, Deidrea Halley, William James Jr., Kolin Jerron, Jane King, Jason Lewis, Amber Mayberry, Christopher L. Mc Kenzie, Jr., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Yael Pineda-Hall, Nathan Andrew Riley, Christopher Sams, Darian Sanders, Mpume Sikakane, Kevin Tate and Courtney Thomas.

Tickets are currently available at lionking.com, 866.870.2717 and the Box Office. VIP Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available. Groups of 10 or more may reserve seating by calling 585.277.3325.



Ticket buyers are reminded that the outlets listed above are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Auditorium Theatre is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

The North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 80 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly makes its return to Rochester.





