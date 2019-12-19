December 19th Update: INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Buffalo Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Buffalo:

Best Actor in a Musical (local)

Corey Bieber - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 33%

Steve Copps - THE TOXIC AVENGER - 2nd Generation Theatre 15%

Ben Michael Moran - NINE - 2nd Generation Theatre 13%

Best Actor in a Play (local)

James Cichocki - BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS - BUFFALO United Artists 23%

Adriano Gatto - FROST/NIXON - Irish Classical Theatre 22%

Ben Michael Moran - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART 1 - Second Generation Theatre 15%

Best Actress in a Musical (local)

Casey Moyer - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 40%

Jane Hereth - FUN HOME - MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre 25%

Kelly Copps - NINE - Second Generation Theatre 14%

Best Actress in a Play (local)

Danielle Burning - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT AND HIS FRIENDS - RHP @ the Lancaster Opera House 24%

Jaimee Harmon - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - RHP- The Meeting House 23%

Kristin Bentley - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART 1 - Second Generation Theatre 10%

Best Choreographer of a Musical (local)

Jill Anderson - BRING IT ON - Teal's Niagara Theater 50%

Lynne Kurdziel Formato - SPAMALOT - Kavinoky Theatre 50%

Best Costume Design for a Play or Musical

Adam Wall - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 30%

Janet Ziehl - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT AND HIS FRIENDS - RHP @ the Lancaster Opera House 22%

JIMMY JANOWSKI/TODD WARFIELD - MOMMIE QUEEREST - BUFFALO United Artists 20%

Best Director in a Musical (local)

Tim Stuff - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 45%

Lynne Kurdziel Formato - SPAMALOT - Kavinoky Theatre 40%

Randall Kramer - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 15%

Best Director in a Play (local)

Kate LoConti - HAMLET - Irish Classical Theatre 35%

Brian Cavanaugh - FROST/NIXON - Irish Classical Theatre 25%

Chris Kelly - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Irish Classical Theatre 24%

Best Musical (local)

INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 25%

1776 - O'Connell and Company 21%

FUN HOME - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 18%

Best Play (local)

THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT AND HIS FRIENDS - RHP @ the Lancaster Opera House 19%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - RHP @ the Meeting House 17%

FROST/NIXON - Irish Classical Theatre 16%

Best Scenic Design for a Play or Musical

Chris Cavanagh - FUN HOME - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 43%

Chuck Ziehl - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - RHP @ the Meeting House 36%

Chris Cavanagh - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 22%

