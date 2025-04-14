DREAMGIRLS and More Set for Shea’s 710 Theatre Stage 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shea’s Performing Arts Center, MusicalFare Theatre, AnsariSaxon Productions, Second Generation Theatre, and Road Less Traveled Productions has revealed the lineup of shows headed to the Shea’s 710 Theatre stage.

DREAMGIRLS

September 11 – 28, 2025

Produced by AnsariSaxon Productions & Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen; Music by Henry Krieger

Original Broadway Production Directed, Produced, and Choreographed by Michael Bennett

Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s-70s,

DREAMGIRLS is more than a musical — it's a celebration of Black womanhood, excellence, and the pursuit of the American Dream. This story reflects the journey of becoming - from artist to entrepreneur, from overlooked to unstoppable. It captures the complexity of surviving in America while daring to thrive in business, love, and identity. Through music, movement, and heart, we follow the Dreamettes as they navigate ambition, betrayal, joy, and liberation.

DREAMGIRLS — a story rooted in Motown — uplifts Black artistry, women, resilience, and brilliance. It mirrors the mission of both Ansari Saxon Productions and Shea’s Performing Arts Center: to amplify underrepresented voices and center stories of transformation, joy, and power,” said Karen Saxon, partner at AnsariSaxon Productions. “Partnering with Shea’s, a cornerstone of the Western New York performing arts community, allows us to bring this vision to the stage in spectacular fashion.”

MAMMA MIA!

January 15 – February 1, 2026

Produced by Second Generation Theatre and Shea's Performing Arts Center

Directed by Lisa Ludwig; Production stars Michele Marie Roberts, Kelly Copps, and Broadway’s Bethany Moore. Music and Lyrics by Benny

Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the

island they last visited 20 years ago. With non-stop laughs and high-energy dance numbers, ABBA’s smash hit jukebox musical,

MAMMA MIA! is the perfect escape from Buffalo winter.

This is the second time a Second Generation production will be featured on the Shea’s 710 Theatre stage. In 2023, Second Generation, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, and Ujima co-produced The Color Purple for performances at Shea’s 710 Theatre.

A FEW GOOD MEN

June 11 – 28, 2026

Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions and Shea’s Performing Arts Center

By Aaron Sorkin

In the summer of 1986, two Marines face trial for the death of a fellow Marine during an illegal disciplinary action, known as a "Code

Red." Their Navy lawyer, initially aiming for a plea deal, is pushed by his female defense partner to take a stand. As he challenges military values and honor, he goes head-to-head with the formidable Colonel Jessep. With sharp humor and subtle romance, this

gripping courtroom drama explores military morality, leaving the audience to question the truth.

A Few Good Men will be the eighth Road Less Traveled Production at Shea’s 710 Theatre.

The MusicalFare Season at Shea’s 710 Theatre Includes:

COME FROM AWAY

October 23 – November 9, 2025

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

The inspiring true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers on 9/11 and the small town in Canada that welcomed them. Cultures clashed

and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

WHITE CHRISTMAS

December 4 – 21, 2025

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano”

and the perennial title song. It’s an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages for the holidays.

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

February 19 – March 8, 2026

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

When a distant heir to a family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm...and a dash of murder…uproarious

hilarity ensues. This knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit won 4 Tony Awards including Best Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

April 2 – 19, 2026

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice’s classic rock-musical about the final week of the life of Jesus Christ, complete with an iconic score that features smash hits like “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane.”

HAIRSPRAY

May 7 – 24, 2026

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

You can't stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl's inspiring dream to dance. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including

Best Musical, it’s a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.

The public spaces at Shea’s 710 Theatre are currently undergoing a complete renovation which will elevate the visitor experience. When the curtain rises this fall, visitors will enjoy updated lobby, concession and restroom areas as well as a fantastic new cabaret lounge and outdoor patio on Main Street.

Current and new subscribers to the Frey Electric 2025-26 Season at Shea’s 710 Theatre have the opportunity lock-in seats before productions go on sale to the general public. A three-show season ticket package is $161.

