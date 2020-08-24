Curtain Up! Goes Virtual For 2020

The 39th Annual Curtain Up! activities that were scheduled to occur on Friday, September 11th have been reimagined for this year.

The Theatre Alliance of Buffalo (TAB) and Theatre District Association of WNY (TDA) are collaborating to present The Virtual Curtain Up! 2020 activities. Because of COVID-19 and government regulations, the 39th Annual Curtain Up! activities that were scheduled to occur on Friday, September 11th have been reimagined for this year.

In lieu of the Curtain Up! dinner, live performances, and after-party on Main Street in the Theatre District (keep September 10th, 2021 open for their return!), The Virtual Curtain Up! 2020 will take place online on Friday, September 18th at 8pm.

The Virtual Curtain Up! 2020 will be a one-hour online presentation on YouTube with the cooperation of 16+ WNY theatres, many of whom are members of TAB and/or the TDA. Interspersed with performances from some of WNY's foremost theatre artists, each theatre company will take a few minutes to update our community about their plans for the upcoming season or to simply show you what's new and exciting at their respective performance spaces.

A suggested minimum $10 donation (with the option to donate more!) will be the "admission" price with all proceeds to be divided among the participating theatres.

To attend, patrons should go to the homepage of the TAB website at www.theatreallianceofbuffalo.com or the TDA website at www.tda-wny.com and click the appropriate button. A few hours before the event on Friday, September 18th, a link will be sent to all registered patrons that they can simply click to watch our livestream event!

Live theatre is an integral part of the history and culture of Buffalo and Western New York, and especially in these unusual and trying times, the support and the patronage of the public is essential for its continued success and growth.

