Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Extends Virtual Performance Series Through June

Though the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra remains hopeful that it will once again play for live audiences soon, today the orchestra announces the extension of its BPOnDemand virtual performance series through the end of the 2020-21 concert season in June. The popular video-streamed series, presented by M&T Bank, uses state-of-the-art audio and video recording technology to bring the majestic acoustics of Kleinhans Music Hall into the living room of patrons via their home computer or mobile device. The series has allowed the BPO to perform exciting repertoire not normally available to the full orchestra, and helps to ensure that its 73 full-time musicians remain employed.

"We have been holding hope that we would be able to reopen for live concerts at some point this season, but it is looking less and less likely," said Music Director JoAnn Falletta. "What continues to be most important is keeping our musicians and our audiences safe, and providing beautiful music for the entire Western New York community, no matter how."

The BPO is awaiting New York Forward guidelines for reopening large indoor concert venues such as Kleinhans Music Hall. Plans are in development for the BPO to host intimate, socially distanced audiences as soon as state guidelines allow. Regardless of whether clearance is received for live audiences at any point in the coming months, BPOnDemand will continue through the end of the 2020-21 concert season. The series is broadcast on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and available on-demand for 30 days thereafter. BPOnDemand is available to all current 2020-21 season subscribers for free, as well as those patrons near and far who wish to purchase a virtual ticket on a concert-by-concert basis. Tickets are $10 each (plus applicable fees). Compose-your-own multi-concert ticket packages are available as well.

Music Director JoAnn Falletta, Principal Pops Conductor John Morris Russell, and the BPO leadership team are closely monitoring the ever-evolving pandemic situation and have prepared alternative programs that will meet social distancing guidelines. The revised April through June 2021 BPOnDemand schedule is as follows:

20th Century Titans

Tue Apr 13, 7pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Blake Pouliot, violin

BARBER Adagio for Strings

BERNSTEIN Serenade

RESPIGHI Botticelli Triptych (Trittico Botticelliano)

Three celebrated composers highlight a program depicting themes of love, loss, and renewal. Respighi's Triptych was inspired by works of Italian Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli, including 'Spring' and 'The Birth of Venus.' Virtuoso Blake Pouliot performs Bernstein's violin masterpiece, musically interpreting love anecdotes written by Plato, and the haunting chords of Barber's familiar Adagio, capture not only despair but an accompanying glimmer of hope.

Brand New Day - Back To Broadway!

Tue Apr 20, 7pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

Jessica Hendy, vocals

Blake Alden Krauss, vocals

Join Principal Pops Conductor John Morris Russell, vocalists Jessica Hendy (Cats, Aida) and Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton, Kinky Boots), and your BPO as they perform 100 years of Broadway's best, from the golden age of Gershwin and Rogers & Hammerstein to contemporary classics from The Wiz, Wicked, and more!

Superb Shostakovich

Tue Apr 27, 7pm

Guillermo Figueroa, conductor, violin

Adam Golka, piano

Alex Jokipii, trumpet

ERNESTO CORDERO Concertino Tropical

SHOSTAKOVICH Concerto No. 1 in C minor for Piano, Trumpet & Strings, Op. 35

SUK Serenade in E flat major

Lush and lyrical describes both Cordero's sparkling and serene island travelogue, and the emotionally intense Serenade of Josef Suk, although composed over 100 years apart. Their beauty and tenderness are contrasted by the eclectic, spirited, and technically challenging Shostakovich concerto featuring exceptional pianist Adam Golka and BPO principal trumpet Alex Jokipii.

Nothing But The Blues

Tue May 4, 7pm

Jeff Tyzik, conductor

Shayna Steele, vocals

Much popular music of the past 100 years has Blues at its heart and soul, influencing countless artists like Eric Clapton, The Beatles, and Led Zeppelin. The BPO and vocalist Shayna Steele pay tribute to the musical legends who sang their way into history including Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Ma Rainey, and Louis Armstrong with songs like "House of the Rising Sun," "Nobody Knows When You're Down and Out," "Baby Won't You Please Come Home," and more.

Dvořák's Serenade

Tue May 11, 7pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Nikki Chooi, violin

Roman Mekinulov, cello

Henry Ward, oboe

Glenn Einschlag, bassoon

STILL Mother and Child, for string orchestra

HAYDN Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat major

DVOŘÁK Serenade for Strings in E major, Op. 22

A colorful interplay of BPO musicians Nikki Chooi, Roman Mekinulov, Henry Ward, and Glenn Einschlag, performing solo as well as in duos and quartets highlight Haydn's delightful and witty Sinfonia, his only effort at the genre. The theatrical, spirited work counters the serenity of Still's heartwarming rhythms reminiscent of a lullaby, and the angelic, enchanting tone of Dvořák's dream-like serenade.

Bizet's Carmen Suite

Tue May 25, 7pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis

RODION SHCHEDRIN / BIZET Carmen Suite

Vaughan Williams' popular and incandescent treatment of an ethereal 16th-century Renaissance chant is paired with the contemporary reworking of an iconic masterpiece. Shchedrin's Carmen Suite ballet score infuses new interpretation into easily recognizable melodies with an inventive and unexpected use of percussion and strings.

American Anthems

Tue Jun 1, 7pm

Jeff Tyzik, conductor

Symbolic of our country's ability to weather the storm, we honor those who have served and sacrificed to uphold our traditions in this annual celebration of song and spirit.

Mahler & Mozart

Tue Jun 8, 7pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Kyle van Schoonhoven, tenor

AARON JAY KERNIS Elegy for Those We Lost (2020)

MICHAEL ABELS Delights and Dances

MAHLER / arr. Schönberg Songs of a Wayfarer

MOZART Serenade No. 6 in D major, "Serenata Notturna"

Contradictions compel our highly-unusual season to its finale. Contemporary composers juxtapose heart-wrenching memorials and clever combinations of relaxed riffs and rapid rhythms, while tenor Kyle van Schoonhoven's interpretation of Mahler's song cycle of lost love and despair, contrasts with Mozart's lighthearted serenity.

All artists and repertoire are subject to change. Further details about all programs on the 2020-2021 concert season can be found at bpo.org.