Buffalo Philharmonic Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

The BPO has suspended events through the end of its regular 2019-2020 concert season on June 13, 2020, due to the health crisis.

Ticket holders to canceled BPO performances are encouraged to donate their tickets. The BPO needs your support more than ever. Your tax-deductible donation today means that the next time you come to Kleinhans Music Hall for a concert, the orchestra will be there to share the joy of live music with you once more, as a healthy, vibrant and financially secure organization.

For assistance with ticketing options, including ticket donations, call the BPO Box Office at (716)885-5000 or e-mail boxoffice@bpo.org.

The following BPO performances will be rescheduled for a later date:

Mozart's Gran Partita by the BPO Chamber Wind Ensemble
Clarence Presbyterian Church
originally scheduled Fri Mar 13, 7pm

BPO Out of the Box at Sportsmen's
originally scheduled Mon Mar 16, 7pm

The 2020 JoAnn Falletta International Guitar Concerto Competition
originally scheduled June 3-6, 2020

An Evening with Kenny G
originally scheduled Tue, June 9, 8pm

Details on these rescheduled concerts are forthcoming. Please check back soon.



