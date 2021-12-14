Blackfriars Opens JERRY'S GIRLS This Weekend

Blackfriars Theatre continues its 72nd Season in downtown Rochester with the musical revue Jerry's Girls. An affectionate celebration of American musical theatre and a captivating tribute to the Tony Award-Winning tunesmith Jerry Herman, Jerry's Girls brings the 'larger-than-life' women of Broadway center stage, showcasing the most iconic roles, ballads and show-stoppers from Hello, Dolly!, Mame, Dear World, Mack and Mabel, and La Cage Aux Folles.

Blackfriars artist Kasi Krenzer Marshall makes her directorial debut with this toe-tapping, smile-inducing, fan-favorite musical revue which is a perfect distraction this holiday season. "Jerry's Girls is a celebration of music, theatre, and the human spirit," Marshall shares. "It perfectly embodies what performers and audiences have longed for in a nostalgic, heartfelt, and powerful holiday evening out!"

"Jerry Herman, his music and his leading ladies are not only iconic and ground-breaking in the musical theatre cannon, but they also lead the way for their contemporary counterparts of strong-willed, witty, smart and game-changing female characters to take the stage today," offers Artistic & Managing Director Danny Hoskins. "Jerry's Girls revisits these beautiful, soaring and hilarious classic musical theatre pieces that'll have you swaying in your seat and singing along all night long!"

Jerry's Girls cast includes Megan Colombo, Rory Cushman, Katelyn Machnica, Melanie McBride and Ann Rhody. The production is directed by Kasi Krenzer Marshall, music directed by Julie Covach and choreographed by Mandi Lynn Griffith.

Tickets are available in person at Blackfriars Theatre, online at www.blackfriars.org, or by calling (585) 454-1260.