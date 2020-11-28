Bellissima Productions Holds Holiday Cabaret

With this holiday season being arguably the most drastically different in some time, Buffalo theater companies have pushed the envelope to create adaptive online productions since this summer.

But one new company in particular has been a bit of a trailblazer in that regard.

After holding an online socially-distant production of Spring Awakening in October, and their "Cabaret in the Cloud" in the summer, Bellissima Productions is hosting their third online event, "I'll Be Home for Cabaret" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 through ShowTix4U.com.

The one-night-only holiday show and basket raffle is not your typical holiday concert. Sure, there will be a few holiday standards -- and original pieces, too -- but "I'll Be Home for Cabaret" is all about just that: home.

Celebrating their third year as a theater company, Bellissima's members have come together to express the many meanings of home to them, in solo covers of pop songs, duets, guitar accompaniments and more.

"I am super excited for this cabaret because I think the holidays are going to be really odd this year, and it's nice to put an evening together of music to watch at home," Bellissima Productions Artistic Director and Founder Nicolette Navarro said. "Keeping the art arts alive during this time has meant a lot to me. Art and theatre is my escape, so being able to provide that escape for others during this time is super meaningful."

Similar to their first online cabaret over the summer, "Cabaret in the Cloud," Bellissima's witty, warm actor Jacob Ducoli will be hosting the evening -- and you just can't help but love him.

"I'm feeling very festive with this cabaret," Ducoli said. "It's harder getting into the holiday spirit this year with the pandemic keeping us at home and away from our families, but being able to safely put on this production and watch our performers shine regardless of the covid restrictions has been a big help in getting ready for the holidays."

The company is marketing the show as more of, well, an event.

While audience members will be viewing from the comfort of their homes for $12 each ticket or $20 for a pair, they can still participate in a basket raffle, tickets for which are $5 each entry, $10 for three entries, or $20 for 10.

And there are numerous themed baskets for audience members to try their luck with, from warm and cozy, to home decor items.

While this is the company's third year running, they are becoming well-versed in the art of online theatre.

In mid-October, Bellissima safely streamed their online production of Spring Awakening, a feat that involved temperature-checks in actors' cars before rehearsal, distancing between six and 12 feet apart, depending on when acting and singing, and Covid tests mandated for certain actors and encouraged for all.

Not too long ago in the summer of 2018, Navarro missed the presence of theatre in her life and began the company.

Bellissima's mission is to be "a home for passionate, collaborative artists and seeks to educate members towards self-exploration involving all diverse talents and abilities The company engages and challenges audiences with unique, dynamic theatrical productions by bringing new voices to the forefront to ensure the continued growth and development of the arts and other community culture within our service area."

Since the company began, they have performed The Last Five Years (August 2018), 35mm: A Musical Exhibition (March 2019), Tick, Tick... BOOM! (September 2019), Meteor Shower (February 2020) -- all non-traditional pieces.

"This third year has been both challenging and really rewarding," Navarro said. "loved seeing the innovation from our board members and company members to put on two cameras and a full musical. I love the company assembled and I can't wait for everyone to watch this event and every other event that's happening in this season and beyond."

More updates about "I'll Be Home for Cabaret" are continuously posted on Bellissima Productions' social media pages: Instagram (@bellissimaproductions), Twitter (@BellissimaProd1), Facebook (@bellissimaproductions), and LinkedIn (Bellissima Productions).

