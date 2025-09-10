Artemisia Lefay Brings WASTED GIRL To The Spirit Room At Rochester Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spirit Room will present four performances of Wasted Girl, the latest cabaret from rising star Artemisia LeFay, September 12–14 as part of the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival.

Known for her acclaimed shows Ghosts of Weimar Past and Phantoms of the Cabaret, LeFay returns to Rochester with a performance hailed by BroadwayWorld as one of New York’s Best Cabaret Shows of 2024.

In Wasted Girl, she explores the archetype of the “wasted girl” of the 1920s—laid to waste by intoxicants, undone by love, or consumed by decadence. LeFay will interpret songs of the Weimar Era alongside her own vintage-inspired originals, accompanied on piano by Renée Guerrero.

Critics have compared LeFay’s songwriting to the Great American Songbook, solidifying her reputation as one of the most exciting new cabaret artists of her generation.

Performance Schedule

Friday, September 12 at 9:15 PM

Saturday, September 13 at 8:15 PM & 9:15 PM

Sunday, September 14 at 10:15 PM

Performances take place at The Spirit Room (139 State Street, Rochester, NY). Tickets are $15 and available at rochesterfringe.com.

The Spirit Room is a performance venue and cocktail bar honoring Rochester’s historic spiritualist movement, presenting eclectic entertainment ranging from live music and cabaret to poetry readings and séances.