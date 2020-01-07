2nd Annual Stage To Screen Series To Feature BEVERLY HILLS COP

Article Pixel Jan. 7, 2020  

2nd Annual Stage To Screen Series To Feature BEVERLY HILLS COP

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) is excited to announce its second Screen to Stage series event which will feature a reading of Beverly Hills Cop, written by Daniel Petrie.

Directed by Artistic Director Scott Behrend and Literary Director Katie Mallinson, the cast will include Ensemble members Lisa Vitrano, Kristen Tripp Kelley, Anthony Alcocer, Dave Hayes, Sara Kow-Falcone, Peter Palmisano, Matt Witten and David Marciniak alongside Charmagne Chi, Jake Hayes, Ben Moran and Ricky Needham.

The Screen to Stage reading will take place Saturday April 4th at 7:30p.m. at the Road Less Traveled Theater. Screen to Stage is a one-night only fundraiser event for Road Less Traveled Productions.

Tickets are $50 each and available online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, or by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069. Seating is limited. Advance purchase required.



Related Articles View More Buffalo Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The North American Tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is Coming to The Smith Center
  • Criss Angel MINDFREAK Celebrated its One-Year Anniversary at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
  • Celebrate National Divorce Day At Chippendales With Guest Michele Traina Of DIVORCE DIARIES
  • Cirque Du Soleil Debuts First Vegas Golden Knights Performance Of 2020 With ZUMANITY