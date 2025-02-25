2025 Rochester Fringe Festival Show Submissions Open Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Show submissions for the 2025 Rochester Fringe Festival are now open. Anyone interested in staging a show at the 2025 Rochester Fringe Festival may submit their proposals online until April 7, at noon (ET).

Important Reminders:

Fringe venues showcase a myriad of art forms, including drama, dance, comedy, children's entertainment, music, magic, spoken word, and more.

Artists will have an opportunity to apply to as many of the diverse Rochester venues and spaces as they like through a single application process.

Venues curate on a rolling admission basis, so early application is strongly encouraged as performance slots fill very quickly.

Unlike other U.S. festivals, it is free to apply.

A list of venues accepting public submissions this year, include:

Aerial Arts of Rochester

Bop Shop Records

Central Library of Rochester

Eastman School of Music

The Focus Theater

The Hochstein School

Java's

JCC

Joseph Ave Arts and Culture Alliance

The Little (RIT students/staff/alumni only)

Memorial Art Gallery

MuCCC

ROC Cinema

Rochester Music Hall of Fame

The Rose Room

Salena's

School of the Arts

The Spirit Room

Additional performance venues include: Garth Fagan Dance, George Eastman Museum, La Marketa at the International Plaza, RIT City Arts Space, ROC City Circus, UR Sloan Performing Arts Center, and Writers & Books.

Why: With nearly a million attendants and 6,700 performances over the past 13 seasons, the Rochester Fringe Festival is one of the largest and most successful fringe festivals in the nation. It is also the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State, and one of the region's most anticipated festivals each year. The 2025 Rochester Fringe Festival run dates are September 9 - 20. The entire festival lineup will be announced in July when all tickets will be placed on sale. You can submit to rochesterfringe.com.

Photo Credit: Keith Bullis

Comments