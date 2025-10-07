brooklynONE Productions Celebrates 50 Years Of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW With Live Shadowcast Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



brooklynONE productions will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with an all-out Shadowcast Extravaganza on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Industry City’s Courtyard 1/2. The evening will feature live performances, music, and a free outdoor screening of the cult classic that defined midnight movies.

Directed and choreographed by Geoffrey Doig-Marx, the event transforms Rocky Horror into a full-scale live spectacle, complete with costumes, callbacks, and audience participation. brooklynONE’s ensemble will bring the film’s iconic moments to life with high-energy choreography and signature chaos.

The night begins with a one-hour pre-show concert by Michael T and The Vanities, performing “The Little Rocky Horror Shock Treatment at the Phantom of the Paradise Show”—a rock-infused tribute set inspired by Rocky Horror and other cult favorites.

After the concert, audiences will enjoy a free 9 p.m. screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, complete with a live shadowcast performance and prop bag participation.

Performers include Nicole Franz, Erech Holder-Hetmeyer, Chris Sorrentino, Jon Rosne, Tiff Rexach, Ed Serenson, Joshua T. Piper, Annika Solomone, Anthony Marino, and more.

“Rocky Horror is all about community and chaos,” said Anthony Marino, Artistic Director of brooklynONE productions. “We wanted to bring that energy to Brooklyn—where it belongs—and create a night that celebrates the weird, wild, and wonderful spirit of this film for its 50th anniversary.”

TICKETS AND PARTICIPATION

Early Access Pass ($15): Includes the live concert, a free drink (beer, wine, or house cocktail), and early entry to the courtyard.

Free Screening: Begins at 9 p.m., open to all.

Prop Bags: $10, available on-site.

Tickets and additional information are available at bkONE.org/tix.

Venue: Industry City Courtyard 1/2, 254 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232.