brooklynONE Hosts Free Screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

brooklynONE Productions will present the 2nd Annual Free Screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 28th at Industry City. This Halloween extravaganza promises an electrifying evening filled with excitement, music, and laughter as they celebrate the cult classic film like never before.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is an iconic cult film known for its unforgettable characters, fantastic music, and enthusiastic audience participation. Originally released in 1975, the film has garnered an obsessed fan base, transforming ordinary screenings into interactive theatrical events.

Adding to the excitement, brooklynONE Productions will offer specially curated prop baggies for sale, providing the audience with all the necessary items to fully immerse themselves in the interactive experience during the screening. The props will enhance the enjoyment and engagement with the movie, allowing the audience to partake in the delightful and eccentric rituals that have made Rocky Horror a beloved classic.

Anthony Marino, Artistic Director of brooklynONE Productions, expresses his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to bring 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' back to Industry City for a second year. It's an event that embodies the spirit of Halloween and the magic of community. Get ready for an evening of absolute delight and devilish revelry!"

A highlight of the event will be the lively shadow cast, guiding the audience through the iconic songs, dances, and interactions throughout the movie. The cast will infuse the screening with vibrant energy, enhancing the overall viewing experience and encouraging everyone to embrace their inner "Time Warp."

But the fun doesn't stop there! Prior to the screening, bkONE invites those attendees who want a little more immersion to come to their Halloween Spectacular Pre-Screening Party, hosted by the infamous Martin Monster. For just $35, guests can revel in a night of music, lite food, refreshing drinks, and a spooktacular costume contest. The Halloween Spectacular Pre-Screening Party offers a truly enhanced viewing experience, setting the tone for an unforgettable night of festivities.

The charismatic horror host Martin Monster adds, "Prepare for a hair-raising night that will make your heart pound and your soul sing, as we dance the 'Time Warp' and celebrate this ghoulishly good time!"

Last year, over 400 spirited individuals joined us at Industry City for a wickedly good time, and this year we can't wait to do it all over again. Join us on October 28th for an unforgettable Halloween experience that will leave you screaming for more. The Pre-Screening Party begins at 6:30pm at the Tom Kane Theatre and the screening of RHPS begins around 8pm at Industry City Courtyard 1/2.

For more information and to RSVP for the FREE screening and/or to purchase tickets for the Halloween Spectacular Pre-Screening Party, visit Click Here