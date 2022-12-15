YERMA Staged Reading to be Presented at The Vino Theater Tomorrow

"Yerma" is an acclaimed Spanish play by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca. The play tells the story of a childless woman living in rural Spain. She is trapped between her sense of duty and honor to her circumstances and her desire to live a full and meaningful life and to have a child. Her desperate desire for motherhood becomes an obsession that eventually drives her to commit a horrific crime.

This compelling story is brought to life in this unique production of a stage reading that includes music and movement, performed by an international cast.

Cast: Kate Davis, Dennis Davies, Renata Batista, Aman Singh and Lina Zinecker.

Music Design: Loko Pérez

The performance will take place on December 16th at The Vino Theater in Brooklyn, NY.