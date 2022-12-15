Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YERMA Staged Reading to be Presented at The Vino Theater Tomorrow

This compelling story is brought to life in this unique production of a stage reading that includes music and movement, performed by an international cast.

Dec. 15, 2022  

"Yerma" is an acclaimed Spanish play by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca. The play tells the story of a childless woman living in rural Spain. She is trapped between her sense of duty and honor to her circumstances and her desire to live a full and meaningful life and to have a child. Her desperate desire for motherhood becomes an obsession that eventually drives her to commit a horrific crime.

Cast: Kate Davis, Dennis Davies, Renata Batista, Aman Singh and Lina Zinecker.

Music Design: Loko Pérez

The performance will take place on December 16th at The Vino Theater in Brooklyn, NY.



