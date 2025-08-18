World Music Institute to Present Muireann Bradley And Marisa Anderson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience the unique perspectives of two contemporary guitar masters: Muireann Bradley is an 18-year-old rising star from County Donegal, Ireland, known for her exceptional fingerpicking and soulful singing inspired by the legendary blues artists her father introduced her to as a child. The performance will take place on First Unitarian Church at Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Her 2023 debut album, I Kept These Old Blues, garnered critical acclaim, with Mojo magazine raving that "Seldom have these familiar pieces been executed with the verve and grace, as well as the skill, of this young Irishwoman". Marisa Anderson is a classically trained guitarist who channels the history of the guitar and stretches the boundaries of tradition.

Her playing is fluid, emotional, and masterful, featuring compositions and improvisations that re-imagine the landscape of American music. Her current work is focused on a mid-20th century archive of recorded music from the Islamic world, Southeast Asia and the Soviet Union WMI's Counterpoint Series focuses on contemporary artists who push the boundaries of what "world music" can mean in the 21st Century.

ABOUT WORLD MUSIC INSTITUTE:

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world to enrich lives through the arts, promote awareness and appreciation for the world's rich cultural traditions, and encourage cross-cultural dialogue and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

The program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, as well as he Howard Gilman Foundation and The Samuels Foundation.