World Music Institute to Present Mariza in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World Music Institute will present Mariza on November 15 in the Peter Jay Sharp Building at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House.

Born in Mozambique and raised in Lisbon's working-class district of Mouraria, Mariza was immersed in the rich fado musical culture that resonates throughout Portugal. Inspired by iconic artists and influential voices, Mariza has achieved world heritage status, and her global impact is evident in over 30 platinum albums and a multitude of national and international awards, as well as high-profile collaborations with Sting, Lenny Kravitz, Gilberto Gil, and the late Cesaria Evora. The Telegraphcalled Mariza "A dazzling, captivating force to behold".

Although she has taken the world's stages by storm with her "dark, rich, commanding contralto" (Washington Post). Mariza remains a national treasure, and Portugal embraces her as part of its cultural fabric, continually celebrating every note, song, and concert she delivers In 2024, Mariza unveiled her most recent album entitled Amor, celebrating a quarter-century career of honoring the rich history and traditions of fado while still allowing her singular talent to shine through. WMI is proud to have presented Mariza three times over our 40 years, most recently in 2017 in partnership with Pioneer Works.

WMI's Women's Voices series celebrates female artists' role in preserving and promoting their respective cultures and traditions.