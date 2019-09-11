WWTNS? Announces Creative Team For AGUA, VIDA Y TIERRA Workshop

What Will the Neighbors Say? is thrilled to announce the creative team for the workshop production of their upcoming devised project, Agua, Vida y Tierra, this November. The production will officially inaugurate the company's 2019-2020 season at MITU580, the new home of the renowned Theatre Mitu company, in Gowanus. The performances will be held on November 15th and 16th at 7.30pm and November 17th at 3pm at MITU580, 580 Sackett St, Brooklyn, NY 11217. Tickets will go on sale next month, and full casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Puerto Rican playwright, actor, author and director Alejandra Ramos will lead the devising team as director. Puerto Rican playwright Omar Vélez Meléndez will act as script supervisor, dramaturg and editor on the project. WWTNS? Co-Artistic Director Jorge Morales Picó will design sound and video elements, drawing heavily from material captured during the company's residency on the island this past Spring, alongside costume and prop design by Carla Posada. Diana Dávila will design the scenic elements, with WWTNS? frequent collaborator Elizabeth M. Stewart designing lights. Puerto Rican stage manager Frances Ramos completes the team.

The workshop will be produced by WWTNS? Co-Founding Artistic Directors Morales Picó, Ana Cristina Schuler, Sam Hood Adrain and James Clements, alongside frequent collaborator and resident photographer Pablo Calderón-Santiago, who will act as Associate Producer. The production has been made possible with the support of the project's community partners - El Puente Presente in Brooklyn, and the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Further key institutional support for this project came from the generosity of the Brooklyn Arts Council (BAC), who awarded the project two grants. The first is gifted by the Brooklyn Arts Fund. The Brooklyn Arts Fund (DCLA) is sponsored, in part, by the Greater New York Arts Development Fund of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, administered by the Brooklyn Arts Council (BAC). A second, a Destination>Brooklyn grant, supports marketing and outreach for the project. Promotional materials are made possible with funds from the Destination>Brooklyn Program are funded by the Office of the Brooklyn Borough President and NYC & Company Foundation, administered by the Brooklyn Arts Council.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit company that creates theatre that examines historical, social, political and economic narratives that have been disregarded, misrepresented, or otherwise untold in order to provoke discourse in our audience and community. WWTNS? maintains a consistent commitment to diversity, arts education, community outreach, and artistic experimentation.





