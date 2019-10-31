Title:Point Presents SLEEPING CAR PORTERS

Title:Point Productions is proud to invite you to Sleeping Car Porters, a new, original play written by Ryan William Downey.

'It's just that sometimes the moon makes me lonely is all. Maybe sometimes I guess it'd be better with no moon at all. Just the dark.'

Sleeping Car Porters is a pitch black comedy that explores western masculine myth through a phantasmagoria of power, violence, and mystery. Two characters, Billy the Kid and Zodiac, must navigate an unforgiving landscape that forces them to reveal themselves to one another while coming to terms with their destructive nature. Along the way they encounter magical cowboys, mysterious strangers, and the ghosts who haunt the perimeter.

Produced by Title:Point

Featuring:

Justin Anselmi, Theresa Buchheister, Ryan William Downey, Abigail Entsminger, Devon Wade Granmo, Brian Lady, Shahryar Motia, Nadia Pinder, Scott M Ries, and Kegan Zema and the voice of DJ Mendel

Directed by Ryan William Downey and Title:Point Ensemble

Stage Manager and Props Master Devon Wade Granmo

Lighting Design by Brian Lady

Scenic Design by Abigail Entsminger

Sound Design by Ryan William Downey

Projection Design by Scott M Ries

Poster Design by Mark Toneff

Program Design by Chrissy Reilly Downey

By special request each performance will begin with a short, intimate set from legendary singer songwriter and troubadour for our troubled times, Dakota Kirke.

Performances are December 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 at 8pm and December 7 and 8 at 2pm at The Brick, located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn at: 579 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11211. Admission is $20.

Title:Point is a "deeply strange" (Helen Shaw - TimeOut) experimental theater company that has been producing work in a wide variety of spaces in New York City and beyond since 2006, among them Incubator Arts Project, The Brick, AS220, Dixon Place, Lost Horizon Night Market, Invisible Dog, Panoply Performance Lab, Secret Project Robot, Silent Barn, The Glove and many more. They also manage and curate Vital Joint, a venue in Brooklyn, NY that presents a dynamic range of intimate events geared toward the theatrical, scientific, cinematic, musical, and comedic. titlepoint.org

The Brick is Williamsburg, Brooklyn's destination for cutting-edge theatrical experience. The Brick and its company, The Brick Theater, Inc, were founded in 2002 by Robert Honeywell and Michael Gardner. Formerly an auto-body shop, a yoga center, and various storage spaces, this brick-walled garage in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, was completely refurbished as a state-of-the-art performance space.

Ticket Link: web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1019480





