Thirsty Girl & Pontani Productions Present Virtual NEW YORK BURLESQUE FESTIVAL

The festival will take place October 1-4.

The New York Burlesque Festival is the largest and most acclaimed festival of its kind! It has attracted sold-out crowds since it's 2003 premiere. This October marks the 18th year for this celebrated event, and producers, Thirsty Girl & Pontani Productions are taking the show online and keeping everyone safely entertained with a virtual festival sure to pep up your parlor!

They are serving up 4 days and nights of entertainment that will feature some of your favorite Burlesque Superstars from all over the globe with three stellar shows that will be premiering on the new burlesque-centric website and platform, BurlesqueGalaxy.com! Plus you can enjoy live classes where you'll learn how to bump with a boa, pull off a glove and even make a fabulous burlesque video- all in the privacy of your own home! We are also offering a stroll down memory lane complete with a Q&A with burlesque legend Stephanie Blake Q&A as well as a Happy Hour Au Revoir Bingo Party as our final event on Sunday.

While their party may have relocated (to your house), they are going to celebrate in style with a cast of international superstars.

Thursday October 1st

7PM EST: Calamity Chang moderates a live Zoom Q&A with

burlesque legend, Stephanie Blake

The Thursday Spectacular

Premiering 8:00PM EST on Burlesque Galaxy!

Hosted By Foxy Tann (Minneapolis)

Featuring

Mod Carousel (Seattle)

Kitten 'n Lou (New Orleans)

Jake Dupree (LA))

Jessabelle Thunder (LA)

Ferri Maya (Australia)

Violetta Poison (Germany)

Bishop Of Burlesque (NYC)

Red Tongued Raven (Toronto)

Darlinda Just Darlinda (NYC)

The Apocalypse Sisters (NYC)

Seedy Edie (NYC)

Margo Mayhem (NYC)

Friday, October 2nd

The Friday Spectacular

Premiering 8:00PM EST on Burlesque Galaxy!

Hosted By Shelly Watson (NYC)

Featuring

Jeez Loueez (New Orleans)

Bettie Blackheart (Helsinki)

Little Brooklyn (NYC)

MisSa Blue (London)

Broody Valentino (NYC)

Gin Minsky (NYC)

Baby Ray (South Africa)

Nasty Canasta (CT)

Samson Night (NYC)

Francine "The Lucid Dream" (NYC)

Baby Strange (Portland)

Frank Doggenstein (Helsinki)

Saturday, October 3rd

2PM EST Live Zoom Burlesque Class with Dirty Martini

"Burlesque in the time of Covid", Video Making Tips and Tricks

4PM EST Live Zoom Burlesque Class with The Maine Attraction

Boas, Gloves an More: A Master Glass of Puppetry

The Saturday Spectacular

Premiering 8:00PM EST on Burlesque Galaxy!

Hosted By Murray Hill (NYC) with Dandy Wellington (NYC)

Featuring

Izohnny (Portland)

Julie Atlas Mux (NYC)

Ray Gunn (Chicago)

Angie Pontani (NYC)

Zelia Rose (Australia)

Dirty Martini (NYC)

The Maine Attraction (NYC)

Broadway Brassy (NYC)

RedBone (San Francisco)

Frankie Fictitious (San Francisco)

The Evil Hate Monkey (NYC)

Sunday October 4th

A NYBF Zoom Edition of Linda Loves Bingo! Hosted by Linda Simpson

At 5PM EST

Tickets for Linda Loves Bingo are available at www.thenewyorkburlesquefestival.com & Eventbrite.com

Tickets Available At

www.thenewyorkburlesquefestival.com

