Thirsty Girl & Angie Pontani Present The 20th Annual New York Burlesque Festival

The New York Burlesque Festival is the largest and most acclaimed festival of its kind in the world, attracting sold-out crowds since its premiere in 2003.

This September marks the 20th year for this celebrated event, and producers, Thirsty Girl & Angie Pontani will once again, serve up 4 nights of glitter and glamour in Gotham, with over 100 eye-popping performances from international leading burlesque and variety entertainers at some of NYC's hottest venues.

The festival brings together over 2,500 enthusiastic audience members who, in addition to enjoying tassels and tail feathers will be entertained by live music, international DJ's, variety and circus performers, burlesque, boylesque, plus a shopping boutique where you can try on custom corsets, peruse pasties, hair ornaments, vintage dresses, lingerie and even partake in a pin-up make-over, cast meetings and more. It's the best of global burlesque served up in the heart of the big apple.

The festivities kick off Thursday September 29th with the The Teaser Party at The Bell House in Brooklyn! Hosted by The World Famous *BOB* & Wilfredo, this night is sprinkled with performances by over a dozen national and international performers plus foot stomping DJ Momotaro. Visit our elaborate burlesque bazaar, and dance alongside the stars of the show, exclusive members of the media and sponsors of the event! Plus VIP attendees will gain access to an exclusive pre show panel discussing the titillating tease!

Friday, September 30th takes flight with The Premiere Party at Williamsburg's iconic, Brooklyn Bowl. This infamous party hosted by Albert Cadabra & Shelly Watson features over 20 burlesque beauties from the weekend's spectacle of stars and live music by .357 Lover! Expect high energy and cutting-edge burlesque at this legendary night with an always epic audience. Previous crowds have included celebrities like a very enthusiastic Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin fame and Fergie, The Duchess of York, Parker Posey & stars from Orange is the New Black! DJ Fresh Prince of Darkness turns the evening into a late-night dance party flanked by some of NYC's hottest go-go dancers.

Saturday, October 1st, put on your top hat n' tails for the Saturday Spectacular at Sony Hall, below The Paramount Hotel on 46th Street. This magical night hosted by The King of Comedy, Murray Hill, showcases only the finest Burlesque performers from around the globe as well as live jazz with Brian Newman in a gorgeous venue that was an actual burlesque club in the 1940's and 50's! This is truly a luscious night, in one of NYC's classiest showrooms, it is not to be missed.

Sunday, October 2nd the festival goes out with one last pomp and circumstance at Manhattan's

Le Poisson Rouge with The Golden Pastie Awards and Supper Club Stage Show! Join our notorious cast and Hosts Scotty the Blue Bunny and Miss Astrid, at this Oscar styled escapade, full of mischievous antics, live performances, and an awards ceremony that both honors and pokes fun at the world's finest burlesque performers with a double D sized Golden Pastie for winners. Categories include "Positively perfect posterior" and "Most likely to win RuPaul's Drag Race". Expect stellar performances and an evening of hi jinx plus an exclusive red carpet walk that kicks off the night!

For Festival VIP Passes and a Complete Lineup, Visit WWW.THENEWYORKBURLESQUEFESTIVAL.COM