Theater 2020 to Present SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Beginning in February

THEATER 2020, Brooklyn Heights' NY award winning professional theater company has announced its winter mainstage run of the Stephen Sondheim musical masterpiece "Sunday in the Park with George," in a limited run of 16 performances, Thursday, February 16th - Sunday, March 12th, 2023.

This Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine Pulitzer Prize winning musical masterwork was inspired by the French pointillist painter Georges Seurat's painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. It is a tale told in two centuries. Yet the message that spans the centuries is one of the endurance of art, in all its forms, bringing to humanity artful, necessary blessings.

CREATIVE: Director David Fuller (Nyita, Gladd, Nytheater.com Award), Music Director/Pianist Michael O'Dell, Costume Designer Nick ChampRoux, Choreographer Judith Jarosz (Nyita, Gladd, Nytheater.com Award), PSM J.P. Elins*, ASM Emma Weiner.

CAST: David Arthur Bachrach*, Raffaela Cicchetti, Caryn Hartglass*, Michael Hasty, Rae Hillman, Meghan Hutchins, Joseph Lee, Melissa McKamie*, Albert Nelthropp*, Rachel Patrice, Helen Jane Planchet*, Josh Powell*, Sydney Roslin, Tristen Sima, Chadwick Vogel*. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association)

VENUE: The Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center, 160 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Convenient to all trains: A, B, C, D, G, F, N, R, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5,

DATES/TIMES:

Note: 7:30PM curtain for evening performances, all Sundays at 3PM.

Thur. 2/16 (Preview), Fri. 2/17 (Opening), Sat. 2/18@7:30pm, Sun. 2/19@3pm.

Thur. 2/23, Fri. 2/24, Sat. 2/25@7:30pm, Sun. 2/26 @3pm.

Thur. 3/2, Fri. 3/3, Sat. 3/4@7:30pm, Sun. 3/5@3pm

Thur. 3/9, Fri. 3/10, Sat. 3/11@7:30pm, Sun. 3/12@3pm (Final performance).

Tickets and Reservations:

Tickets: $50 Front row, $40 general, $30 senior & students with ID

Credit card purchases through tix.com at www.theater2020.com or at:

Cash only at the door tickets may be reserved at theater2020@gmail.com

Please note: Theatre 2020 follows all current New York City / CDC guidelines for Covid-19 prevention. Mask wearing is encouraged and recommended in the building and during the performance.

This Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine Pulitzer Prize winning musical masterwork is a tale told in two centuries. Act One is about the 19th Century pointillist painter Georges Seurat, as he grapples with the tension between making art and having any kind of personal life while creating his masterpiece A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. Act Two gives us a late 20th Century conceptual artist also named George who could be Seurat's great grandson and who continues the quest for balance and meaning in a modern life where artistic creation can seem insignificant in its constant clash with commerce. Yet the message that spans the centuries is one of the endurance of Art, in all its forms, bringing to humanity artful, necessary blessings.

Multi Award winning & nominated (OOBR, NYIT, GLADD awards) producing team of David Fuller & Judith Jarosz

Theater 2020, Inc., Visions for a New Millennium, Brooklyn Heights' first professional theater company, was founded in 2010 and represents the natural culmination of many years in the performing arts by its Producing Artistic Directors, Judith Jarosz and David Fuller, and its board members. Jarosz has performed, directed, choreographed or produced on Broadway and off, at major regional houses, and at the New York City Opera, where she had both Principal Soprano and Assistant Director credits. In her years at the helm of Theater Ten Ten Jarosz produced 49 main stage productions, together with countless cabarets, workshops, readings and special events. Fuller has acted nationwide, directed regionally and in NYC, and his 40-plus years in theater includes six years at the helm of Off Broadway's Jean Cocteau Repertory, as well as seasons in partnership with Jarosz at Theater Ten Ten. All told, Fuller has produced 70 Off Broadway and NYC Indie Theatre productions, in addition to staged reading and music series, workshops and educational outreach programs. Also, since 2000, they have together or singularly produced tours of 22 plays and musicals. They have been recognized with multiple awards and nominations from many institutions including, The National GLADD awards, OOBR Awards, Nytheatre.com People of the Year, and New York Innovative Theater Awards. Hundreds of thousands of people have seen their work, children, students, adults and seniors.

Mission

Theater 2020, Inc., Visions for a New Millennium is dedicated to producing classic and contemporary plays and musicals for a 21st Century audience and to providing a nurturing atmosphere for both emerging artists and seasoned professionals. We are dedicated to reaching out to the community and to producing quality theater at affordable prices, utilizing established professionals and fostering young artists as they emerge into the theatrical mainstream, with a particular emphasis on providing more opportunities for artists who identify as women.

The only professional union theater company based in Brooklyn Heights, Theater 2020 performs at various indoor and Outdoor venues, and produces everything from classic theater to contemporary satire, with forays into musicals and light opera, making them immediate to modern audiences using both innovative and traditional approaches. Aside from its indoor mainstage productions, the company is known for serving the community with its FREE outdoor performances of "Shakespeare at Sunset," at several parks & its FREE "Hearthside Reading Series" in partnership with the Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn Heights Branch. We believe live performance is a vital part of a healthy culture and that it is through theater that audiences are engaged dynamically in today's issues and in perpetual questions of the human condition.

Through our many audience outreach programs, we offer free and deeply discounted tickets because we believe theater must be for everyone, and no one should be deprived of the experience due to economic status. Through our educational initiatives we are firmly committed to the idea that today's youth is tomorrow's audience, and we work with educators to provide opportunities for students as interns and assistants.

Theater 2020, Inc. produces in Brooklyn, Manhattan and elsewhere, including the under-served Greene County in New York's Catskill Mountains.