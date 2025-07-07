The Smurfs Take Over Brooklyn Children's Museum This Sunday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Smurfs are taking over Brooklyn Children's Museum on Sunday, July 13! For decades, the beloved Smurfs franchise has taught kids about cooperation and collective problem-solving, with each character contributing their unique skills to help their village.

Presented in partnership with Paramount Pictures, SMURFS Summer invites families to take part in a festive, hands-on day of art-making and fun ahead of the July 18 theatrical release of Smurfs, starring Rihanna as Smurfette.

Throughout the day on July 13 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, BCM will roll out the blue carpet to welcome families and kids to the Museum, for a day featuring:

● A dance and sing-along celebration on BCM's rooftop terrace to the Smurfs soundtrack.

● Creative art-making in BCM's ColorLab studio, where you'll create blue art through the magic of cyanotype print-making.

● Transform into a Smurf at our transformation station with tattoos and props.

● STEM learning in BCM's Nature's Engineers makerspace, where you'll experiment with making blue dyes using natural materials

● Embark on a museum-wide scavenger hunt to rescue Papa Smurf – collect clues and stamps to earn a special prize.

● Meet and greet the Smurfs! Pose for photos with beloved characters including Smurfette, No Name, and Papa Smurf.

● Plus, enjoy fun giveaways, including Smurfs-themed temporary tattoos and activity sheets to take home.

“Brooklyn is excited for SMURFS Summer, and July 13 promises to be fun for the whole family at BCM! For parents and caregivers raised on the television cartoon in decades past, this is a great chance to introduce your little ones to those beloved characters and spend some quality, blue bonding time getting silly, creative, and adventurous at BCM,” says Brooklyn Children's Museum President & CEO Atiba T. Edwards. “As an institution that regularly screens Saturday Morning Cartoons on our auditorium big screen, we can think of no better partnership than this exciting day of play with Paramount Pictures and the Smurfs!”

“Eternally young, the Smurfs continue to embark on new adventures, making the Brooklyn Children's Museum the perfect place to explore fun, educational exhibits that teach us about world cultures, history, science, and nature. The Smurf spirit of constant creativity, tolerance, faith in the future, and respect for others can be found throughout the Museum, and we can't wait to bring SMURFS Summer to this Crown Heights institution on July 13th,” says Jennifer Lynch, Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Social Responsibility for Paramount Pictures.

Visitors can experience SMURFS Summer at Brooklyn Children's Museum with a General Admissions ticket to BCM ($15 for children and adults, $14 for grandparents, and free for children under the age of one).

To participate in the Meet & Greet photo opportunity with Smurf characters, families must reserve a free time slot here.

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit: www.brooklynkids.org/programs/smurfs-summer.