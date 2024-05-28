The Second Annual Lanapalooza Comes to Arlene's Grocery in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mark Mauriello + The Manson Family Band will return to Arlene's Grocery to celebrate the start of Summertime Sadness with a night celebrating the Queen of Alt-Pop: Lana Del Rey.

Performer Mark Mauriello (OSCAR at The Crown) continues his solo residency at legendary punk venue Arlene's Grocery with a rock tribute to the artist Rolling Stone named "the greatest American songwriter of the 21st century." The second annual LANAPALOOZA is on Wednesday, June 12t at 8pm.

Mark will be joined by band members Gerard Canonico, Mike Forzano, La Lulu, Dylan MarcAurele, and Sub Q, and the evening will feature special guest appearances by Off-Broadway and cabaret icon Natalie Walker, Glam Award-winning drag star Reese Havoc, and Andrew Barret Cox's nightlife band Apocalypse Noir. More guests to be announced.

VENUE: Arlene's Grocery

95 Stanton Street, Lower East Side

(accessible by taking the F train to 2nd Avenue or J/M to Delancey/Essex)

Comments