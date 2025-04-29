 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The RAT NYC to Celebrate One Year In DUMBO This May

The event will take place on May 4.

By: Apr. 29, 2025
The RAT NYC to Celebrate One Year In DUMBO This May Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The RAT NYC is turning one! DUMBO's newest performance venue celebrates a year of fostering art and community this May, starting with a reception and performance on Sunday, May 4th.

In just a year The RAT has hosted hundreds of artists and a variety of performances, including improv, stand-up, cabaret, drag, new play workshops, full length productions, and more. Additionally, their goal is to not only support the creation of art but to cultivate a supportive community, ensuring that NYC remains a home for artists of all backgrounds and perspectives to thrive.

As NYC continues to lose invaluable performance spaces, The RAT is here to be a vibrant third space - a gathering place where people can come together, share ideas, and be inspired.

Celebrate this RATiversary Sunday, May 4th at 3pm at a reception at The RAT featuring a cash bar, light bites, live jazz, and photo ops.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby



Videos