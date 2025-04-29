The RAT NYC to Celebrate One Year In DUMBO This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The RAT NYC is turning one! DUMBO's newest performance venue celebrates a year of fostering art and community this May, starting with a reception and performance on Sunday, May 4th.

In just a year The RAT has hosted hundreds of artists and a variety of performances, including improv, stand-up, cabaret, drag, new play workshops, full length productions, and more. Additionally, their goal is to not only support the creation of art but to cultivate a supportive community, ensuring that NYC remains a home for artists of all backgrounds and perspectives to thrive.

As NYC continues to lose invaluable performance spaces, The RAT is here to be a vibrant third space - a gathering place where people can come together, share ideas, and be inspired.

Celebrate this RATiversary Sunday, May 4th at 3pm at a reception at The RAT featuring a cash bar, light bites, live jazz, and photo ops.

