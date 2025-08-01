The Parsnip Ship Releases Six New Audio Plays Featuring Queer Voices And Genre-Defying Stories

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Parsnip Ship, the Brooklyn-based audio theater podcast celebrated by The New York Times as one of “5 Podcasts to Bring Theater Into Your Home,” has released six new audio dramas as part of its latest programming slate. The new episodes, available for free across streaming platforms, highlight the company’s commitment to accessibility, community, and fearless storytelling.

This latest batch of plays includes three original commissions from Radio Roots—The Parsnip Ship’s initiative supporting playwrights in creating audio-specific works—and three new installments from Season Six, which centers the voices and stories of queer playwrights. Each live-recorded performance, captured at the Mark O’Donnell Theater in Brooklyn, includes a full-length play, a musical guest, and a conversation with Producing Artistic Director and Host Iyvon E.

"This lineup is an incredibly delicious example of what makes audio theater so powerful," said Iyvon E. "As traditional theater becomes harder to access due to ongoing federal funding cuts, we're proud to offer these live-recorded performances for free without a paywall and to continue creating a space where audiences can hear new work that reflects the real diversity of Brooklyn and beyond."

Now Streaming

12 Chairs (Radio Roots Commission)

By Jesse Jae Hoon, directed by Charlotte Murray, with music by Mike O'Malley. A Soviet-era satire following one man’s quest for hidden family jewels in a collapsing world.

Happy Birthday Angel Dearest (Radio Roots Commission)

By Javier Rivera DeBruin, directed by Janelle Zapata Castellano, with music by Miss Olithea. A surreal, mixtape-fueled birthday becomes a poetic exploration of siblinghood and identity.

And the Answer Is... (Radio Roots Commission)

By Gina Femia, directed by Estefanía Fadul, with music by Henry Ryeder. A pre-podcast-era friendship collides with big questions and unspoken truths.

The Wild Boar of Chernobyl (Season Six, Ep. 4)

By Francesca Pazniokas, directed by Felicia Lobo. A post-nuclear cult seeks redemption on the surface in this gripping sci-fi fable.

Sadboy Hours (this is a coping mechanism) (Season Six, Ep. 5)

By Moss Harriman, directed by Anne Bakan. Vignettes about queerness, mental health, and moms blend into a tender experiment in self-care theater.

MLM is for Murder (Or, Your Side Hustle is Killing Us) (Season Six, Ep. 6)

By John Bavoso, directed by Phillip Christian Smith. A dark comedy where a true-crime podcaster and a trapped housewife cross paths in a tale of ambition and leggings.

All episodes were produced in partnership with Business Lunch Productions and are now available via the Broadway Podcast Network, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Pandora.

The Parsnip Ship is supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs’ Cultural Development Fund, the A.R.T./New York Relief Fund for Small Theatres, and the Armstrong Family Foundation. For more information and a full archive of episodes, visit www.theparsnipship.com.