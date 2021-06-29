The Green-Wood Cemetery and Four/four Presents Partner for OPEN AIR Outdoor Performance

OPEN AIR is a new site-specific performance, co-presented with four/four presents and created for The Green-Wood Cemetery by choreographer Loni Landon and experimental harpist Mary Lattimore. Intrigued by the notion that cemeteries can act both as spaces for mourning and social engagement, Lattimore and Landon's collaboration will explore themes of rebirth and renewal amid loss. This is the first time these two award-winning artists have created a work together.

The performances premiere on the evenings of Wednesday, July 14th and Thursday, July 15th in Cedar Dell, a unique natural amphitheater with some of the oldest gravestones in the Cemetery. Many date back to the 1700s, but were moved to Green-Wood by the Old First Reformed Church about a hundred and fifty years ago. Each evening will include the music of Lattimore's harp (The New Yorker recently described her playing as "seismic emotion") and new movement choreographed by Landon for seven up-and-coming dancers. The New York Times said her "sophisticated choreography" is "full of detail and surprises."

To underscore the correlation between sound and healing, the pair will conclude by engaging audience members in meditative sound bath. The artists have created an experience that is restorative and recharging.

The performance is part of OPEN AIR, a series of live, site-specific performances offering a unique format that bridges dance and music communities through collaboration. The series exists as a music and dance discovery platform. It provides opportunities for artists to connect and create new work in a live setting again, stepping out of their usual collaborator circles and expanding their network and audience.

Harry Weil, director of public programming at Green-Wood, said, "We've been lucky to bring extraordinary and engaging artists to this beautiful, historic landscape. Green-Wood fans know to expect a unique experience. This first-time collaboration of Mary and Loni is one of the most anticipated events of our summer calendar."

Mary Lattimore is a Los Angeles-based harpist. She experiments with effects through her Lyon and Healy Concert Grand pedal harp, concocting half-structured improvisations which can include both ambient glitter and unsettling noise.

Loni Landon is a dancer, choreographer, and movement consultant who has performed with Aszure Barton & Artists, Ballet Theater Munich, Tanz Munich Theater, and The Metropolitan Opera. Landon has also created work commissioned by dance companies and film directors from across the country.

Doors open and check-in will begin at 6:00pm. The performance begins promptly at 7:00pm. Audience members are asked to arrive before 6:30pm. The performance site is an approximate 20-minute walk from Green-Wood's Main Entrance at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn.

Admission is $25 / $20 for Green-Wood members. There are no paper or e-tickets. Attendees will be checked in by name. To purchase tickets please click here. In case of rain, the performance will be rescheduled for Friday, July 16th. Click here for our inclement weather policy.

