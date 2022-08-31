The Foundry Set To Be A More Prominent Fixture At Playpenn, Application Deadline Extended

PlayPenn announces their intent to further integrate The Foundry into the day to day workings of the institution, as well as their annual New Play Development Conference. This past July, PlayPenn's new artistic leadership brought the Conference back after a three year hiatus.

The 2022 Conference was the first time readings of four full length plays written by members of The Foundry (as opposed to one in previous years) were featured in a single Conference. The Foundry is a three year writing program, and there is a cohort of approximately 3-4 playwrights graduating each year. Moving forward, PlayPenn intends to continue this commitment by featuring one play per graduating member of The Foundry at each Conference.

Santiago Iacinti (they/them), one of two Associate Artistic Director and the Education Associate at PlayPenn says, "There is so much talent in Philadelphia. This change speaks to how invested we are in highlighting work by playwrights in our community. Therefore, in an effort to give as many Philly playwrights as possible the opportunity to apply and be considered, we are extending the application deadline to midnight on Friday, September 9th, 2022. Our hope is that members of The Foundry reflect the many diverse voices and identities that make up the city. It is important to us that writers from BIPOC/LGBTQIA+ communities are seen and uplifted equally in the work we produce."

The Foundry creates a space where under the guidance of lead artists, playwrights meet as a group and have the opportunity to share their work and add tools to their craft and creative practice. Lead Artists, L M Feldman and R. Eric Thomas, facilitate meetings. The program is free of charge. At this time, only playwrights living in Philadelphia are eligible to apply.

To apply, please submit your application via google form at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GUQRsBfe3zYsB9L2R7uK-GB5myrdWUgrNPAjV11_dYE/prefill.

PlayPenn is a Philadelphia artist-driven organization dedicated to the development of new plays and playwrights. PlayPenn fully supports the needs of the writer and the demands of the play in an ever-evolving process within which playwrights can engage in risk taking, boundary-pushing work.