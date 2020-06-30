The Brick Theater, Title:Point, and Object Collection present Periscope, written by Ryan William Downey (Sleeping Car Porters, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around) airing live July 12th at 8pm EST via Out of an Abundance of Caution, an online performance series on twitch.tv.

Title:Point and Object Collection Present

Periscope

by Ryan William Downey

Directed by Theresa Buchheister and Kara Feely

Music and Sound by Travis Just

Starring

Elinor T. Vanderberg and Drew Vanderberg

And Featuring Special Guests

Richard Foreman

Mary Harron

Alessandro Magania

Fulya Peker

and Cristina Pitter

Video Editing by David Pym

Poster Design by Mark Toneff

Luvvie, aided by a mysterious Assistant, must come to terms with their compounding and confounding memories while navigating visiting voices who question, comfort, oppress, and delight in their every move. Does a voice in the darkness reflect light or echo in the void?

Starring Elinor T. Vanderberg and Drew Vanderberg (underlords, BLOODSHOT, The Human Incubator) and featuring downtown theater legend Richard Foreman (Ontological-Hysteric Theatre), acclaimed film director Mary Harron (American Psycho, I Shot Andy Warhol, Charlie Says), Allesandro Magania (You Are Under Our Space Control), Fulya Peker (Automatic Writing), and Cristina Pitter (Behind the Sheet, decolonizing my vagina), Periscope is a dark comedy about memory, isolation, and laughing so hard you could just cry.

Periscope will be presented along with OUT (123.73) by The Million Underscores on Twitch.tv/outofcaution on Sunday July 12th at 8pm EST as part of Out of an Abundance of Caution Volume Seventeen. The Million Underscores' OUT (123.73) features Nicolás Noreña, Timothy Scott, Hannah Gross, and Michelle Uranowitz.

OUT (123.73): A minimal dance in an open expansive space, bodies become small like insects, seen from far away, made smaller still by screens. The Million Underscores experiment, pushing humanity to the space horizon. What remains. This is an elegy to Mary Overlie who passed away on June 5 2020.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You