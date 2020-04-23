The Brick Theater Announces Lineup For Archival Streaming Series Through May 14 and More

The Brick team has been working relentlessly to respond, adjust, stay afloat, create new opportunities and plan for the future. They had just gotten started when the pandemic that halted the world also halted them.

While The Brick has had to postpone many exciting projects, they are finding ways to bring audience and artists together virtually, until that glorious day when we can share space with each other again.

The Brick Archival Screening Series is committed to bringing you high quality online premieres of theatrical productions, filmed and edited by Jon Burklund of Zanni Productions.

Each production will launch on The Brick YouTube Channel every Thursday at 8pm EST. Members of the creative teams and representatives from The Brick will join the audience in the chat during the premiere.

Once a production has premiered, it will be available for viewing any time, any day.

The Series

April 16, 2020 - Sleeping Car Porters by Title:Point

April 23, 2020 - Red Carrots and Catches No Flies by Lisa Fagan

April 30, 2020 - No More Beautiful Dances by Anabella Lenzu and Becky's Lament by CJ Holm

May 7, 2020 - Good and Noble Beings by Ann Marie Dorr and Paul Ketchum

May 14, 2020 - The Blurring Test by Peggy Weil and Varispeed

The Brick team is committed to not letting the ball drop.

SOUND LAB

The Brick is excited to announce the participants in their first ever Sound Lab, a project created by playwright Harrison David Rivers and Brick Artistic Director Theresa Buchheister.

They are joined by writer River Donaghey, as they embark on a residency geared toward developing fiction podcasts with playwrights.

Participants for the first iteration of Sound Lab are Mariam Bazeed, Allyson Dwyer, Justin Gates and Celine Snippe, and Carl Holder.

They will work together, from a distance, to explore and create brilliant fiction podcasts, set to premiere in late 2020/early 2021.

Out of an Abundance of Caution is an avant-garde microfestival LIVE + online of quick + dirty-fascinating work responding to and from the places and people with whom we select to shelter, on a wildly inclusive + non-hierarchical platform.

It is co-curated and produced by Jessica Almasy, Theresa Buchheister and Lauren Miller, with technical direction by Matt JJ Miller and Mike Lacey, and artwork by Audrey Taylor Lane.

Out of an Abundance of Caution is entering its 6th week of production and it is one for the ages. Emceed by Peter Mills Weiss with live presentations from Jaime Wright, Object Collection, Katrina Yaukey, Jen Pher + Jon Ross and Daaimah Mubhashshir, and videos from Cristina Pitter and Simple Town. Presentations range from astrology to music to activism to poetry to comedy!

Pre-show opens at 7:30pm and live show begins at 8pm EST every Sunday over at twitch.tv/outofcaution.





